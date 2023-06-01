The Guyanese community in South Queens is mourning a tragedy back home, where a fire at a school killed 19 children last week.
The fire occurred in a dormitory building of the Mahdia Secondary School that serves remote indigenous villages and is located in the border town of Mahdia near Georgetown, the government said in a statement that the Associated Press reported.
“The fire that ripped through the dormitory in Guyana ripped through all of our hearts,” said Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), who hosted one of several vigils in the community.
“For us in Little Guyana, losing these children was like losing members of our own family,” she continued. “We also gather today to commit to action.”
A 15-year-old girl is believed to have “maliciously” started the fire and was charged with murder, according to reports.
Some in the Guyanese-American community knew the children who died and one who was injured was transported all the way to Staten Island University Hospital for care, according to Rajkumar’s office.
Guyanese clergy of different faiths offered prayers at the vigil, which was also attended by the foreign secretary of Guyana, Robert Persaud, the consul general of Guyana, Ambassador Michael Brotherson, Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), Community Board 9 Chair Sherry Algredo, the Mayor’s Community Affairs Office South Asian Community Liaison Sookranie Dhanpat, the NYPD Desi Society and more.
“Our nation is hit so hard with this,” said Dhanpat, who is Guyanese.
“This tragedy was deeply personal to the Community Board 9 District,” said Algredo. “Some of my neighbors knew children we lost in the fire,” she added. “Some are graduates themselves of the Mahdia Secondary School.”
Richmond Hill-South Ozone Park Lions President Romeo Hitlall also pledged to help.
“If they need help, I will work with Assemblywoman Rajkumar to bring them whatever they need,” Hitall said.
The Lions Club, the Desi Society, the United American Hindu Leadership Council, the Guyanese American Law Enforcement Association and Community Board 9 co-sponsored the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.