Waves splashed gently on the shores of Jamaica Bay near the Addabbo Bridge and fisherman dotted the shores as the warm June sun began to set on Monday.
Heavy sadness hung in the air as hundreds gathered to remember two young boys who were taken too soon from that very spot.
Most wore green, Daniel Persaud’s favorite color, and held balloons with messages written to him.
The vigil, organized by his family, was to honor his life, which was lost in the deceptively dangerous waters of Jamaica Bay, as well as that of his best friend, Ryan Wong.
Wong and Persaud, both 13 years old and from Richmond Hill, were playing with a group of friends in the water near Spring Creek Park last Friday when a wave came and swept the two away, according to reports.
Police got the call before noon on Friday, when the boys were supposedly cutting class.
Upon arrival, officers were informed that two males who were standing on a sandbar were submerged in the water and having difficulty swimming.
“The two males had not surfaced,” the information from police reads.
A water rescue by NYPD and FDNY units, including harbor and aviation, ensued.
The boys were rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. A pulse was found for one of them but both were later pronounced dead.
Others from the group were reportedly helped ashore by emergency responders.
“We can’t teach him how to drive,” said Persaud’s mother, Samantha Singh, at the vigil. “We can’t see him get married or have a child.”
She said she had never gotten a call from the school saying her son was absent, except for when he was at a doctor’s appointment or somewhere else that she knew of.
He and Wong were both good boys, she said, and honor students. They were seventh-grade students at MS 137 in Ozone Park.
“But on that day, he took one day for himself, skipped school with a few friends and came to the beach. And the beach was not like this,” she said, looking out at the calm surf. Instead, the tide was all the way out and he could not tell what was happening farther out below the surface.
“We’re just going to honor Daniel’s memory,” said his sister at the vigil.
A friend, Jayden, recalled eating cheese fries and chicken strips and riding bikes with his friend.
Members of the NYPD 102nd Precinct as well as the NYPD Desi Society were in attendance and Persaud’s aunt, Keerandai Bhawanideen, whom the family calls Jeanie, is a sergeant in the precinct. She got a call from Singh, her cousin, the day of the incident asking her, “Please find my baby,” but when she heard of the water rescue, her heart sank.
Bhawanideen said many in the crowd were part of their large Guyanese family, many of whom had just arrived for the services.
“They were here a couple of weeks ago just to spend time and we got to spend time with Daniel. Of course, they didn’t realize that would be their last,” she said.
He had many cousins whom he would take trips with and play video games with, she said.
“Tonight we grieve the loss of two young students from our district,” Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) wrote on social media Friday night.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with their family, friends and school community.”
Services for the boys took place during the week.
