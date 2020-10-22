In 2018, an MS 216 student walking to school was hit by a car making an illegal zigzag right turn onto 174th Street from Fresh Meadow Lane, prompting the school to request a stop sign to deter future accidents. Two years later, the Department of Transportation concluded a stop sign was not necessary at the five-street intersection after completing a study in July when school was not in session.
The DOT conducted its study on July 16 and recorded 47 schoolchildren walking through the intersection, and 71 other pedestrians throughout three peak hours. During those same hours — 8 to 9 a.m., 2 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. — the DOT clocked 541 cars driving down Fresh Meadow Lane and 485 on 65th Avenue. The agency determined that neither pedestrian nor vehicle traffic was high enough to warrant the requested stop sign.
“I think that’s ridiculous because of course you’re not going to be able to see a normal dismissal or arrival when there’s no children,” said Dr. Reginald Landeau, the principal of MS 216, the George J. Ryan School, in Fresh Meadows. “This is going to get worse if we don’t do something about it.”
The DOT reported the study results to Community Board 8, which had officially filed the request, on Sept. 29. One member, Jim Gallagher, also president of the Fresh Meadows Homeowners Civic Association, called the study “unbelievable,” and said he would push for a new one to be done during regular school hours rather than over the summer.
Landeau, however, worries that a second study conducted during the fall might not record enough traffic, either. Like all other city schools, George J. Ryan has turned to blended learning and only has a portion of its student population entering the building each day. Additionally, students are staggered throughout the day so that only a 10th of its 1,600 population is in the building at a time.
“If they came and looked at it now, they’d say it’s no big deal here and they’d be kind of correct because there’s significantly fewer children crossing that intersection,” he said.
The DOT did not respond to requests for comment.
The 2018 collision that traumatized the middle school student and kept her out of the classroom for multiple days to recover was not the only influence that prompted school officials to vie for safety measures — Landeau was reminded of another incident in the last two years in which a speeding car came off the nearby Long Island Expressway onto 64th Avenue and flipped over outside the school at 8:18 a.m., just three minutes after the school day officially began.
The principal’s effort to implement safety measures has been ongoing for a number of years and has involved prior campus walkthroughs with the DOT. If a stop sign wasn’t possible, the agency said orange and white spokes to deter right turns may be implemented, and there was talk of potential speed bumps on 64th Avenue, but none of the possibilities came to fruition.
“They’re on their way to school where [they] shouldn’t have to look for a car from that direction,” Landeau said of the intersection. “They’re middle school kids — we try to get them in line and teach them to cross the street safely; however, if adults who are driving are not adhering to the rules, there’s only so much we can do.”
