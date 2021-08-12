The governor’s State of Emergency allowed community boards throughout the city to meet remotely for the past year, but its June 25 expiration requires them to meet in-person again. Many Queens boards are fighting that requirement.
Borough President Donovan Richards submitted an Aug. 5 letter to the state Legislature demanding the Open Meetings Law be revised to allow for a hybrid model rather than completely in-person operations. The amendment, which Richards called a “fair compromise,” would allow each member to make the personal decision to physically or virtually attend the meetings based on his or her comfort.
“Amid the rise of the dangerous Delta variant, Queens’ Community Boards have rightfully expressed concerns about meeting in-person again,” Richards wrote. “Now more than ever, it is imperative we keep Community Board leadership and members safe.”
A spokesperson from Richards’ office said he and the board leaders had been in discussion about pushing against the Open Meetings Law since July. Most boards take the summers off, but wanted to be prepared for the their return in September, whether it would be in-person or virtual.
All the borough boards except for CB 5 in the Middle Village-Glendale area and Jamaica-based CB 12 signed on to the letter.
One board chairperson, Alexa Weitzman of CB 6 in Central Queens, said that she and her panel will continue conducting business remotely even if the Legislature rejects their proposal.
“The stakes are too high. The goal posts have been moved so drastically that it’s not appropriate to have a meeting in person,” Weitzman told the Chronicle.
She sent her own letter to the governor just two days before Richard’s published his, stating that she and her colleagues will meet remotely “until further notice.”
Weitzman said her board is made up of seniors, members with young children not yet eligible for the vaccine and members with compromised immune systems, physical disabilities and more. To meet in-person is to put them at an unnecessary risk, she said, especially when they had been conducting remote meetings so successfully for the past year.
If absolutely necessary, Weitzman is willing to have some in-person meetings, especially for important discussions, such as Uniform Land Use Review Procedure applications, but the majority of meetings should be remote, she said.
Opening up the meetings to a virtual audience also makes them more accessible to the public, Weitzman said. She has noticed an increase in viewership and engagement since the board switched to a virtual platform.
Betty Braton, the chairperson for CB 10 in South Queens, does not feel as strongly as Weitzman on the issue, though she does believe now is an inappropriate time to meet again. If the state requires her board to meet in-person, Braton will comply. Resisting would be illegal, she pointed out.
“My preference is we need to get back to in-person meetings, but following what we see going on now — perhaps we shouldn’t,” Braton said, referring to the rising Delta variant cases.
At press time, the community boards had not received a response from the state on their request.
