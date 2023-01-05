Queens Borough President Donovan Richards announced this week that residents can begin applying to serve on their local community boards.
Each community board has up to 50 members, all of whom serve two-year terms. Current members need to reapply every two years, as well; those who last applied in 2021 must apply again this year if they wish to continue in the role.
In addition to asking for proof of address, the application includes questions about candidates’ interest in serving and relevant skills. Applicants need to reside in New York City and must live, work or have a relevant interest in their community district. Applications are due on Feb. 16.
“Government is at its most effective and impactful when people who come from and understand the needs of the communities it is sworn to serve are in positions of leadership,” Richards said in a statement. “That’s what we’re actively working to create here in Queens with our 14 community boards.”
Visit queensbp.org/communityboards to apply.
