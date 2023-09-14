Though plenty of Community Board 9 members had seen each other over the summer at the board’s small business support events, there was still plenty to catch up on Tuesday evening at the board’s first meeting since June.
The evening began with a moment of silence for beloved board member Sherman Kane, who passed away Aug. 22. Kane had been appointed to CB 9 in 2007. Chairperson Sherry Algredo also led moment of silence for the victims of 9/11.
Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) was the only elected official personally in attendance. She shared that the district received $17 million in capital funding for the 2024 fiscal year, and the money has been designated for public schools, libraries, the Forest Park “barking lot” and CUNY.
Schulman confirmed that the proposed school at 120-08 Jamaica Ave. will move forward as an elementary school, much to the chagrin of many community members who believe a middle school is more warranted. Schulman said she is actively trying to alleviate the middle school issue.
District Manager James McClelland said that agency budget cuts are imminent, and hopes the community boards are unaffected. Algredo said cutting the budget would be “truly unacceptable.”
Commanding Officer Capt. Jeremy Kivlin of the 102nd Precinct provided area crime updates. Crime is down 3.5 percent this year, with a decrease in gang violence and robberies, but an uptick in vehicle theft, he said.
“We’re working hard with our auto crime division and trying to track down some of the groups that have been targeting our area,” Kivlin said. He noted the most common vehicle being stolen is any kind of Honda, but especially CR-V models.
He also addressed high profile incidents that happened in the 102 over the summer, including what is commonly referred to as the “scooter shooter” incident in July, and the murder-suicide that occurred last week in Ozone Park.
“I feel terrible and reached out to many people involved,” Kivlin said of July’s multi-borough shooting. Of the murder-suicide, Kivlin shared it was an isolated incident and not to worry about it becoming a trend.
On e-bike enforcement, Kivlin said the 102 has seized more e-bikes and e-scooters than any precinct in South Queens, with 230 seizures so far this year.
The Land Use & Housing Committee shared concerns regarding the closure of Rikers Island. “Closing Rikers, which is 413 acres, is really the heart’s desire of the real estate agency,” said committee Co-chair Sylvia Hack.
The Education & Youth Services Committee shared that letters will be sent to schools asking if they would like the board’s support in capital projects. Co-chair Seth Welins said that Richmond Hill High School Principal Neil Ganesh has retired. Tarek Alamarie is the school’s interim acting principal.
The resolution to build a pickleball court at Park Lane South and 90th Street, presented by the Parks, Recreation & Environment Committee, passed after some brief animated debate from the board.
Treasurer John Carter shared that the board’s budget for the 2024 fiscal year is $270,728.
