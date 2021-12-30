Just over a year ago, Queens critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay became the first person in the country to get a Covid jab. Since then, it’s been a slow march back to something resembling normal, with all the exceptions and setbacks that entails.
As 2021 grinds to a halt, the Queens Chronicle has been compiling some of the most important stories of the year, an effort that puts the effects of the city’s vaccination effort in perspective. As the city’s adult population exceeds a vaccination rate of 90 percent, it’s easy to forget just what a challenging undertaking the first several months of the effort were.
But while we reflect on South Queens’ struggle to gradually adapt to the pandemic, it’s also important to recognize that the year was full of stories of community organizing and rebirth as well. Here’s an archive of what the first six months of 2021 looked like in South Queens:
January
At the height of last winter’s second wave, some families were still reconciling with the fallout from the first. The D’Amicos, a Glendale couple, whose 30-year-old son with severe Asperger’s was denied a caretaker in the hospital in March 2020, had the unshakable feeling that something could have gone differently if they had been there to make decisions on his behalf.
The family began advocating to provide an exception to the law under which Gov. Cuomo in April gave hospitals broad authority to establish rules in response to a pandemic without fear of certain forms of liability. Across the state, guardians or caregivers were not allowed to accompany those with mental disabilities through their hospitalization in an effort to stop the spread of Covid.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) introduced a bill that would prevent hospitals from separating the mentally disabled from an essential support person to accompany them for the duration of their hospitalization. It eventually passed the Legislature and just recently was signed by Gov. Hochul.
On the cusp of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Nick Rotondo, a retired MTA bus driver and neighborhood character in Howard Beach, decided to channel his experiences as a first responder into a children’s book. The resulting work, “I am a first responder,” tailors his story to kids, with a message about the work of transporting FDNY, NYPD and medical personnel to Ground Zero the day that the World Trade Center towers fell.
After months of what lawmakers deemed bureaucratic resistance to setting up testing centers in the virus-beleaguered South Queens areas, residents finally got a glimmer of hope in the vaccine rollout. South Ozone Park, the city’s top Covid hot spot during January, became the site of a new vaccination center at Aqueduct Race Track, the sole state-run facility announced in Queens.
February
Soon after the opening of the Aqueduct Race Track vaccine site, Mayor de Blasio announced that he would be expanding the list of priority vaccine neighborhoods into Woodhaven, Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park. The move came shortly after Borough President Donovan Richards and South Queens electeds demanded that the mayor address Covid spread in the area, where the positivity rate had been increasing at an alarming rate for months.
But despite the designation and the area’s vaccine center, it continued to be difficult for many to access the vaccines. Residents and advocates in South Queens said seniors were especially burdened by the technology gap.
“I think most seniors — what they prefer is an automated system to call and register. That’s how most of them receive assistance even at a Social Security or Medicaid office,” Ravina Persaud, a Jamaica resident who struggled to help her mother, who lives alone without a computer, to schedule an appointment. The advocates called for the creation of more vaccine sites run by trusted, community organizations and more technology outreach.
Though vaccinations remained struggle-prone, construction that had been delayed by Covid started back up. While the Department of Education officially approved the plan for a new building for The Chris Galas School, PS/MS 47, in Broad Channel in February 2020, the timeline for the student body had to shift after all school construction projects were put on pause during the pandemic.
After a fire tore through six buildings on Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill on Dec. 10, 2019, the neighborhood united to help collect and distribute donated items to families displaced in the aftermath. The Chronicle reported on how the families continue to struggle months later. The children of those displaced received a donation of laptops to help their recovery in February, courtesy of Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) and Zara Realty’s philanthropic arm, but the families’ needs went beyond acts of charity. The Chronicle talked to Arifa Tirmizi’s family, one of those who were affected by the fire and had not found permanent housing yet. Tirmizi described the culture shock that her children, ages 11 to 19, faced after the family wound up in the Bronx shelter system.
That same month, while families from that December ’19 fire tried to get their lives back on track, another blaze on the Richmond Hill side of Jamaica Avenue displaced another 20 residents.
Tragedy continued in February when a customer at an Ozone Park car wash was fatally struck by an allegedly drunk employee as he was pulling out of the wash bay. The employee of the Cross Bay Car Wash & Lube was driving an SUV out of the car wash when he hit Tracy McManus, a 54-year-old Howard Beach resident, who died from the crash. McManus was remembered by her friends and family for having an incredible sense of humor and always telling it like it is. The employee was indicted for vehicular manslaughter and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
In environmental news, the Science and Resilience Institute at Jamaica Bay held an online forum that gathered residents of Hamilton and Howard Beach with the aim of creating a community-sourced effort to document and combat flooding. The project, called Flood Watch, is aimed at bringing together a network of residents and community groups to report and share resources related to coastal flooding through an online forum for residents to share photographs and reports that document flood-event timing, depth, location and associated impacts, with the goal of influencing city policy.
At the end of the month, de Blasio announced an economic boon to the area. Hizzoner extended the city’s lease with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, allowing a 20,000-job development project at Kennedy Airport to proceed. The decision entailed labor agreements that included hiring people of color for at least 30 percent of construction jobs, ensuring at least 30 percent of the contractors are minority- and women-owned businesses, establishing new apprenticeship and scholarship programs within the area and requiring the new building to meet environmental standards.
March
Data that the Mayor’s Office released in March dealt a blow to the sense of relief many South Queens residents felt when the large state-run vaccine site opened at Aqueduct Race Track in January. De Blasio said that residents from Long Island and elsewhere in the state accounted for 75 percent of vaccine recipients at the site, far outnumbering city residents, not to mention South Queens residents.
A hit-and-run death on South Conduit Avenue in Ozone Park sparked pressure for the city Department of Transportation to implement safety measures that could prevent future accidents on a stretch of roadway documented to be dangerous. The stretch of the Conduit around 79th and 80th streets has a documented bad reputation among residents. The location of the Linden Center, a Lindenwood strip mall on the south side of the road, draws Ozone Park pedestrians to try and cross the Conduit median, where cars race by on either side at highway speeds. In response, the DOT said it had begun looking into safety improvements at the location.
At the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, the Richmond Hill community gathered to grieve together. The Jahajee Sisters, a nonprofit aimed at empowering Indo-Caribbean women in South Queens, hosted a vigil at the intersection Liberty Avenue and 133rd Street. At the event, residents continued to call for equity in the city’s Covid response to the Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park area, which experienced some of the worst viral spread of Covid in New York City.
April
By April, the Chronicle reported how spring had sprung on Woodhaven’s business corridor on Jamaica Avenue, which actually attracted a new group of entrepreneurs. The news came as a pleasant surprise because the commercial strip, which runs under the A subway line and has limited street and sidewalk space, did not support outdoor dining over the summer to the degree that other neighborhoods did. Though the pandemic did have the effect of closing some storefronts, in many cases, it didn’t leave them empty long. New businesses pounced on the spaces and lower-than-usual rents to make a fresh start.
For Jairo Ng, for instance, who opened up an electronics store and repair shop called HDA Global II, it was all about getting a good deal on the space, so that he could fit as much merchandise as he can. The shop used to be a 99-cent store, but the former owners vacated after retiring.
While there were some new beginnings on Jamaica Avenue, Howard Beach’s business corridor, Cross Bay Boulevard, continued to encounter problems in the spring. It remained unclear when the strip’s nightlife would return to normal. The boulevard, known for bustling nights, is home to a 24/7 diner, mom-and-pop eateries and a group of established Italian restaurants. Tony Modica, the owner of Prima Pasta, estimated that he was still doing about 50 percent of his usual business.
“I find that Cross Bay after 9 o’clock, it’s dead. It used to be a late night [destination],” said Joe DeCandia, the owner of the Roma View catering and Lenny’s Clam Bar.
Meanwhile the jostling for City Council races in South Queens had begun to speed up. In the Democratic cohort running for District 32, the petition process stirred up tensions. An affiliate of Democratic candidate Mike Scala’s campaign ruffled feathers by challenging several candidates’ ballot petition signatures after a group of the candidates made a solidarity pact not to do that for safety reasons. After Scala’s opponent Kenichi Wilson, had to mount an unsuccessful legal defense of his petition signatures in order to get on the ballot, the outcome of that legal battle threatened to hold Wilson personally liable for tens of thousands of dollars.
Meanwhile across the aisle in the Council District, political newcomer Steve Sirgiovanni announced that he would be running against Queens GOP Chairwoman Joann Ariola, launching a rare Republican primary.
It didn’t look like Southeast Queens Council District 28 was going to get a Democratic primary until late in the game, when two candidates jumped in to challenge incumbent Councilmember Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica). Ruben Wills, a former city councilman in the district who left office amidst a corruption scandal, and Japneet Singh, a young Sikh activist from Richmond Hill, both registered their campaigns shortly before the petitioning process began.
In the world of sports, a Howard Beach star gymnast rose in April. Brendah Lomelino won four championship medals in the state USA Gymnastics competition. In the Level 8 Senior B division of the New York state competition, the 19-year-old Lomelino won first place in vault, bars, floor exercises and the all-around category. She also won second place in the beam category.
May
May began with some misfortunes. Mary Ann Carey, a district leader of 30 years and a lifelong community activist, died after suffering a stroke at the age of 81. Carey, an Ozone Park native, had one of the longest tenures in the history of the city as a district manager, serving Community Board 9 from 1984 to 2014. She was remembered by friends and family for her devotion to community and her role as an inspiration to others to lead a life of public service.
George Schneider, a real estate salesman in Ozone Park who set up the greaser on the clock, a conspicuous oddity and area landmark on Cross Bay, also died early in May.
In mid-May, however, a heroic act stopped a near-tragedy. A young Howard Beach resident, Joe Behrens, noticed a fire at his neighbors’ house across the street in the middle of the night, and decisively acted to alert the sleeping family, allowing them all to escape, and minimizing injuries.
“I don’t really feel that I should be commended. It’s just something you would expect somebody to do,” he told the Chronicle.
June
June started with a long-requested milestone for Richmond Hill when the city formally recognized the contributions of the Guyanese community in Queens with the co-naming of the intersection of Lefferts Boulevard and Liberty Avenue as Little Guyana Avenue. The stretch of Liberty Avenue from Woodhaven Boulevard to the Van Wyck Expressway has been known as Little Guyana for decades. The co-naming was introduced by Adams after Democratic District Leader Richard David and other community activists advocated for it.
“Richmond Hill means so much to me that I wanted to make an invisible community visible,” said Adams. “You will never be invisible. You will always have a seat at the table as long as I am fighting for you.”
Later that month, environmentalists called attention to the problem of illegal hunting off Broad Channel. The problem had been increasing, according to Dan Mundy Jr., of Jamaica Bay Ecowatchers. United States Park Police responded to a group of poachers on Terrapin Point, an area south of West Pond in the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge, and issued 20 summonses to two individuals who were gathering turtles, said Mundy. The busts continued throughout the rest of the summer.
Finally the city’s first ranked-choice election came on June 22, though early voting had been underway for some time. In Queens, election night was good for incumbents, many of whom seemed poised to avoid the new system’s instant runoff and claimed victory outright after absentee ballots are tabulated. Of those, Adams was immediately positioned to cruise to victory with 56 percent of the unofficial results. Queens County GOP Chairwoman Joann Ariola also came out with a seemingly insurmountable primary lead in the South Queens race.
