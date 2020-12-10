“We’re waiting and we’re ready,” said Dr. Robert Blenderman, the chief operating officer of NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, on the second Covid-19 wave expected to hit hospitals in the coming weeks.
Cases in New York City have been steadily rising over the last few months, particularly picking up in late October. The five boroughs reported nearly 11,300 cases Dec. 4, the highest since mid-April, and doctors only expect the numbers to climb now that the holiday season is underway and the cold weather ushers people indoors.
“The key for us has been the ability to not only react, but to plan for this,” Blenderman continued.
Each hospital staff member is included in the planning and preparation and the NYPQ system values transparency, he said. To achieve it, the 56-45 Main St. hospital staff meets three times a day, every day of the week where they are briefed on the latest updates and encouraged to ask any questions they may have. This knowledge provides the workers with the power and courage to continue their exhausting work as frontline workers.
Though cases had decreased significantly during the summer, the staff has not let their guard down since the overwhelming first few days of the pandemic in March. Medical officials had long been expecting another surge in virus cases come winter, especially because it would force people inside with fewer options to socially distance. The NYPQ staff spent the past few months perfecting a response plan for when the time would eventually arrive.
NYPQ’s plan centers around the volume of incoming patients testing postiive for Covid-19. Rooms have already been identified for overflow once Intensive Care Unit beds have been filled and surgeons are prepared to suspend elective procedures at the government’s orders and switch their responsibilities to Covid-related tasks.
“We don’t live in a state of reacting, but of preparing,” Blenderman said. “The fact is we have to be very nimble on a daily basis.”
Northwell’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center also determines what their plan of action for the day will be on the volume of Covid patients being treated in the ICU.
“That’s our biggest gauge of how many are really sick and how we need to prepare further,” said Dr. Fred Davis, the branch’s associate chair of emergency medicine.
Though filled above capacity during the height of the pandemic, the Glen Oaks hospital had not been as overwhelmed as others, especially those located in the epicenter — LIJMC accepted a number of patients from Northwell’s Forest Hills center during March and April. The staff has spent the months since collecting resources and personal protective equipment to accommodate the influx of patients in preparation to accept off loaded Covid patients during the second surge.
Blenderman and Davis reported that their facilities have the situation under control, but worry that could change any day now.
“We’re going to see a lot of cases from [Thanksgiving] and I’d advise people to see it as a lesson and take it seriously,” Davis said. “We can see number increases; this is serious. People get sick and die.”
Blenderman encouraged the continuation of safe practices that have proved to work in recent months, such as wearing masks and social distancing, even though a vaccine may soon be coming.
“It’s not a silver bullet,” he said. “Until then, we have to do all the things that worked for us ... We do worry people will have a false sense of security.”
