About a week ago, parishioners of Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church in Corona briskly approached Deputy Inspector Jamiel S. Altaheri, commanding officer of the 115th Precinct, and his fellow police officers. Some of the church-goers were crying.
They complained that a certain street corner had been recently dominated by gangs, and that their children were afraid to walk by. Altaheri and the officers, who had visited the church to discuss financial scams, listened carefully and took immediate action. Within days, the corner was gang-free.
It was a textbook example of neighborhood policing. The 115th Precinct, which serves Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst and North Corona, is well-known for its strong bond with surrounding residents. That bond continued to be strengthened on Tuesday, when the precinct held its National Night Out event at spacious Northern Park in Jackson Heights.
National Night Out Against Crime is an annual, nationwide initiative that seeks to connect cops with their communities. It was introduced by the National Association of Town Watch in 1984 and has been held every year since on the first Tuesday in August.
The 115th’s festivities included music, dancing, bouncy houses for children, video games and raffles. Booths provided key information regarding crime prevention and environmental protection. About 300 residents and two dozen officers attended the celebration, which started at 6 p.m. and ended at 9.
“It’s all about building trust between the precinct and the community,” said Community Affairs Officer Bayron Gonzalez. “This event helps maintain that relationship. We want to reach out to new immigrants, the less fortunate, and target sectors of the neighborhood based on specific needs. With neighborhood policing, residents can continually speak to the same officer when discussing a problem. We’ve even gotten video footage from citizens that have helped solve crimes. By finding common ground, we reach permanent solutions.”
Sgt. Sean Keegan, the precinct’s neighborhood coordination officer supervisor, agreed with Gonzalez’s assessment of the police-community relationship.
“We’ve had issues with abandoned cars that we were able to solve through neighborhood policing,” Keegan said. “There have been too many cases to count in which residents have helped us get ahead on a problem.”
Police Officer Eric Shmuel added that one individual even turned himself and his weapon in to Det. Guiseppe Lisio because the two had developed a close friendship.
Altaheri, who’s been on the force for 18 years and has been commanding officer for the last two, stated that Night Out shines a “positive light on the daily police work” that some residents may not be aware of.
He understands that crime has risen in the city and that the summer months can be particularly challenging. As a result, his top priority is to target local gangs. He’s been relatively successful so far.
Constant communication. Quick action. Supporters hope the 115th model is adopted throughout the Big Apple.
