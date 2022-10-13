The new City Council district lines are out of their holding pattern.
After rejecting its own revised set of maps in September, the city Districting Commission voted 13-1 to approve further revised maps last Thursday.
The vote followed two days of public mapping sessions, broadcast on YouTube. The commission spent three hours on Sept. 29 and nearly five hours on Sept. 30 making changes to the district lines based on 286 items of public testimony received following the initial rejection on Sept. 22.
The proposed lines now go to the City Council, which has three weeks to consider and vote to approve or reject the maps.
Should they be approved, or the City Council fail to act within the three-week window, the maps would be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office as the final plan. Should they be rejected, the ball would bounce back into the court of the Districting Commission, which would have to release another revised version of the maps and hold public hearings before finalizing another version.
Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) was noncommittal as to whether the Council will move forward with the existing proposal.
“The public engaged in the redistricting process at record levels over the last several months at public hearings across the city, which is an encouraging indication of New York City’s healthy civic engagement,” she said in a statement. “This public outpouring of input and testimony about safeguarding protections for historically marginalized communities of color and communities of interest, as mandated by the Voting Rights Act and New York City Charter, appear to have been taken seriously by the Commission in its revisions.
“The Council will review and discuss these new district maps, along with our next steps.”
Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) told the Chronicle last week that he was satisfied with the changes made during the Sept. 30 mapping session to his District 24, during which the commission reunited a heavily Orthodox Jewish portion of Fresh Meadows that had been moved to District 23 in the revised proposal back into his district. He said he and his office “look forward to this plan being passed by both the commission and the City Council.”
Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St.Albans), who had previously expressed a desire to unite more of the Downtown Jamaica business district in her District 27, is content with the current state of the maps.
“The lines presented by the redistricting commission provide a fair balance for our communities,” she said in a statement. “I look forward to supporting this proposal after meaningful deliberation amongst my colleagues has concluded.”
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), whose District 32 would expand to include portions of Glendale but lose portions of Ozone Park and South Ozone Park under the latest proposal, expressed no qualms with the new lines.
“I testified and fought to keep the areas that are no longer in District 32,” she said in a statement. “Thankfully, the relationships that were made over the last year will remain strong. The new areas to the north of my district have their own unique sets of concerns and issues, and I plan to work hard to make sure that all of those issues are addressed.”
