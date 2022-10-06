UPDATE
The Districting Commission voted to send the revised proposal to the City Council Thursday by a vote of 13-1, with one absence.
ORIGINAL STORY
As the city’s meticulous reapportionment process draws on, the Districting Commission is set to vote on a revised proposal for City Council district lines today, Oct. 6.
Thursday’s meeting comes just two weeks after the commission voted 8-7 against its own proposal. The body spent three hours last Thursday night and four and a half hours last Friday tweaking the map, taking into account 286 items of public testimony that had come in after the rejection two weeks ago.
Among the most significant changes to the Queens lines to come from last week’s discussions is the return of part of Fresh Meadows to District 24. Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) had taken issue with the previous draft in large part because, in moving that portion of the neighborhood to District 23, members of the area’s Orthodox Jewish community would be separated from the rest of the enclave. Should the commission approve that draft, District 24’s eastern boundary would be 188th Street, as it is now.
Asked for comment on the proposal, Gennaro said, “This community and I, as its representative, made our objections to the first two proposals loud and clear. Last Friday, the Districting Commission did the right thing by completely reuniting the Orthodox Jewish community within the 24th District.”
Later, he added, “We look forward to this plan being passed by both the commission and the City Council.”
To do that while staying within the required population range, the commission had to move another portion of the district into District 23: the area between 178th and 182nd streets, bookended by Jamaica and Hillside avenues. Instead of being represented by Gennaro, as the rejected plan had stipulated, residents living on those blocks would be represented by Councilmember Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens), should the plan be approved. Councilmember Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) currently has jurisdiction over the roughly 10-block radius.
When the commission’s preliminary draft was released in the middle of July, Williams had been concerned about losing parts of Jamaica. Though the rejected plan had reincorporated some of that, the new plan would reduce those gains.
Williams’ office did not respond to the Chronicle’s query on the matter by press time.
Advocates in Richmond Hill and Ozone Park had called for the unification of Indo-Caribbean and South Asian communities in the area following the release of the revised and rejected maps. Those concerns were not addressed in last week’s meetings, with discussion around the area focusing on a proposal to move a portion of primarily Hispanic enclave in Richmond Hill from District 29 into District 32, splitting the Richmond Hill community that Commissioner Maf Misbah Uddin said had been largely confined to District 29 by design. That proposal, the larger aim of which was to unite Glendale in one district, was ultimately discarded during Friday’s session.
Richard David, a Democratic district leader in District 31, said, in his experience attending a public hearing with the commission, there was little back-and-forth dialogue between the members and those offering their input. He said the testimony felt more like a formality, something the commission had to do as part of the process, than an informing factor in the mapmaking, something he said was reflected in the decision not to address the concerns related to Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park.
“There was almost a consensus from people who were testifying that it would be an injustice if these maps were published and there wasn’t an improvement in that [area],” he said. “To see the commission proceed in having this conversation and not centering the conversation on that ... is disappointing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.