The New York City Districting Commission voted Friday to make public its preliminary proposal for the city’s reapportioned City Council districts, which poses potential changes for parts of Astoria, South Ozone Park, South Richmond Hill and more.
The proposal comes after weeks of public hearings throughout the city, and accounts for a 7.7 population percent increase citywide and a 7.8 percent increase in Queens since the last Census.
Perhaps the most significant change in the borough isn’t even in the borough at all: Should the finished maps resemble the preliminary ones, District 26, which is represented by Councilmember Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) and includes Long Island City, Sunnyside and parts of Woodside, would shift westward to include Roosevelt Island and parts of the Upper East Side of Manhattan.
While including roughly 20 blocks of Manhattan in a district predominantly in Queens may raise a few eyebrows, it’s not entirely without precedent. Until this year’s tumultuous redistricting process at the state level — which resulted in a lawsuit, the redrawing of congressional and state Senate districts and the delay of two primary elections — New York’s 12th Congressional District was split across parts of Astoria, the Upper East Side, and parts of Greenpoint and Williamsburg. While that district is now entirely in Manhattan, the newly drawn state Senate District 59 — where former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, Democratic Socialist Kristen Gonzalez and political strategist Nomiki Konst will square off next month — includes many of those same neighborhoods.
Throughout both the city and state’s redistricting processes, many in Queens have advocated for the borough’s racial and ethnic groups to be kept together, such as South Richmond Hill’s Guyanese and Bangladeshi populations, but that does not seem to have been granted in the preliminary Council district maps. A small section of South Richmond Hill would be incorporated into District 27, represented by Councilmember Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans). South Ozone Park, on the other hand, is more unified in the proposal, and the entire Aqueduct Race Track would be represented by Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica); John Adams High School would also be in her district. Adams’ District 26 would, however, lose the parts of JFK Airport currently inside its borders; all of JFK would be part of District 31.
“We are reviewing the preliminary maps of Council Districts released today by the NYC Districting Commission. It is critical for the public to provide input on these first drafts as part of the ongoing redistricting process,” Adams said in a statement. “We strongly encourage all New Yorkers to participate, and we will continue working to ensure communities’ interests are prioritized and protected.”
While her district would no longer include parts of South Ozone Park, Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-South Ozone Park) would represent more of Woodhaven, part of Glendale and all of Forest Park.
Asked about the proposed changes, Ariola said in a statement, “I represent the constituents of District 32. Whichever way the redistricting goes, from the first draft to the final lines, I will be sure to serve all of my constituents to the best of my abilities.” She continued, “Regardless of whether they are in a newly added portion of the district or in an older one, I want all of my constituents to know that once they are a part of my District, I will be fighting for them with everything I’ve got.”
The Commission will go through another set of public hearings throughout August, and will present its final plan to the Council Sept. 22 for its approval. The new districts will be used in next year’s city Council elections.
