The New York City Districting Commission voted last Friday to make public its preliminary proposal for the city’s reapportioned City Council districts, which poses potential changes for parts of Astoria, South Ozone Park, South Richmond Hill and more.
The proposal comes after weeks of public hearings throughout the city, and accounts for a 7.7 population percent increase citywide and a 7.8 percent increase in Queens since 2010.
Perhaps the most significant change in the borough isn’t even in the borough at all: Should the finished maps resemble the preliminary ones, District 26, which is represented by Councilmember Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) and includes Long Island City, Sunnyside and parts of Woodside, would shift westward to include Roosevelt Island and parts of the Upper East Side of Manhattan.
Won was particularly concerned about the map’s implications for Woodside.
“Looking at the preliminary Council maps, it is painfully clear that no one on the NYC Districting Commission has read the City Charter. The commission chose to separate our communities of color in Long Island City, while also disenfranchising our immigrant communities by splitting Woodside into four council districts,” Won said in a statement.
“While it would be an honor to represent New Yorkers wherever they live, I cannot stay silent while the Districting Commission erases the progress made by immigrants and people of color in my own neighborhood.”
She added that the commission “must be held accountable for violating every single requirement mandated by the City Charter,” and that she would fight it on the proposal.
The councilmember’s office did not comment on her district’s potential inclusion of the Upper East Side, nor did it elaborate on which measures of the City Charter she believes the commission violated. When asked about both, Won’s office said it could not comment further, citing a staff vacancy.
Chapter 2-A, Section 52 of the City Charter says, “District lines shall keep intact neighborhoods and communities with established ties of common interest and association, whether historical, racial, economic, ethnic, religious or other.”
Similar concerns have been raised throughout South Queens — both in the city’s and the state’s redistricting process earlier this year — such as among South Richmond Hill’s Guyanese and Bangladeshi populations. A small section of South Richmond Hill east of 121st Street and north of 103rd Avenue — which includes Phil Rizzuto Park — would be incorporated into District 27, represented by Councilmember Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans). South Ozone Park, on the other hand, is more unified in the proposal, and the entire Aqueduct Race Track would be represented by Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica); John Adams High School would also be in her district. Still, Adams’ District 26 would lose the parts of JFK Airport currently inside its borders; all of JFK would be part of District 31.
“We are reviewing the preliminary maps of Council Districts released today by the NYC Districting Commission. It is critical for the public to provide input on these first drafts as part of the ongoing redistricting process,” Adams said in a statement last Friday. “We strongly encourage all New Yorkers to participate, and we will continue working to ensure communities’ interests are prioritized and protected.”
Richard David, one of the district leaders for Assembly District 31 (which includes many of the same neighborhoods), said that, as far as Ozone Park and South Richmond Hill are concerned, the proposed plan is “an OK starting point.”
“They’ve put more of South Ozone Park in the district, which is important to us,” he said. He was skeptical, however, that that would outweigh losing part of South Richmond Hill. “If the trade-off is, we’re losing a part of [South] Richmond Hill that’s important to us, it’s very hard for me to say that that’s an okay trade-off.”
David was especially worried about District 26 losing Phil Rizzuto Park, which is a community staple in South Richmond Hill. “They’ve effectively cut the park off from the community by putting it in that district,” he said. “That’s very problematic.”
He also noted that a small section of South Ozone Park, which includes 10 blocks of homes between 149th and North Conduit avenues, would be incorporated into District 31.
“Those are folks who are in dire need of effective representation,” David said. “This kind of line cuts them off and isolates them, and weakens their ability to have representation in government.”
That is far from the only complaint that has been voiced about the proposed changes to District 31. Its Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) was particularly concerned about the potential division of Springfield Gardens.
“Council District 31 residents are a unique mosaic of ethnic communities that share similar values, a major economic driver — the JFK International Airport — and are racially and ethnically cohesive, and should stay that way,” she said in a statement.
While the district of Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) would no longer include parts of South Ozone Park, she would represent more of Woodhaven, part of Glendale and all of Forest Park.
Asked about the proposed changes, Ariola said in a statement, “I represent the constituents of District 32. Whichever way the redistricting goes, from the first draft to the final lines, I will be sure to serve all of my constituents to the best of my abilities.” She continued, “Regardless of whether they are in a newly added portion of the district or in an older one, I want all of my constituents to know that once they are a part of my District, I will be fighting for them with everything I’ve got.”
The commission will go through another set of public hearings throughout August, and will present its final plan to the Council Sept. 22 for its approval. The new districts will be used in next year’s City Council elections.
Commented