It’s back to the drawing board in the City Council’s redistricting process.
The Districting Commission rejected its own revised map last Thursday that, upon approval, would have been sent to the Council for its consideration as the new district lines. The commission will now revise the map further before voting again to submit it to the Council.
A spokesperson for the commission told THE CITY earlier this month that the idea of a new map not being voted through was “not even a prospect.”
Concerns among the commissioners persisted over changing District 8, split between Manhattan and the Bronx, from a predominantly Bronx-based district to a predominantly Manhattan-based one and the addition of 16,000 Brooklynites to what had previously been, even in the commission’s preliminary proposal, an entirely Staten Island-based District 50.
District 26, which the commission had proposed to split between western Queens, Roosevelt Island and a portion of the Upper East Side of Manhattan in its preliminary map, was to now be contained entirely within Queens. District 28 would have contained all of Rochdale Village, though the New York Immigrant Coalition points out the proposed lines would have continued to split South Asian communities in Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park and other parts of Southeast Queens.
Councilman James Gennaro (D-Hillcrest), who represents District 24, claims the commission did not fulfill its obligation to keep communities of interest together in his district.
“The lines voted down today were a vicious slap in the face to the Orthodox Jewish community, unconscionably cutting that vibrant community in two despite that community’s fervent plea to the commission to preserve it,” he said in a statement. “The racially and ethnically diverse communities of downtown Jamaica and Jamaica Hill were cut up like jigsaw puzzles without explanation.”
Gennaro also took issue with the new map’s extension of the district’s western boundary to include part of Rego Park, a move he says violates the commission’s obligation to “respect natural boundaries.” The Van Wyck Expressway, part of Flushing Meadows Corona Park and the Grand Central Parkway all lie between what would have been the Rego Park portion of District 24 and the rest of it.
Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) slammed the commission’s initial move to not share the revised map with the public.
“I am disappointed that the Council and public will not have the formal opportunity to review the new maps that the Districting Commission proposed and rejected,” she said in a statement last Friday. “The public engaged in the redistricting process at record levels over the last several months, providing input and testimony regarding safety measures and protections for historically marginalized communities of color and communities of interest, as mandated by the Voting Rights Act and New York City Charter. The commission appeared to have taken this seriously in its revisions, with new maps deemed to be in compliance with the Voting Rights Act. Yet, the public has not been able to access these newly proposed maps.”
Some time after that statement, the map was posted to the commission’s website. Originally, a commission spokesperson had told City & State that the map would not be shared.
The commission’s press office did not respond to questions on why there was a delay in the sharing of the map.
The proposal was leaked to some media publications, including The New York Times, last week, a move bemoaned by Commissioner Marc Wurzel.
“I cannot let this opportunity pass and not express my profound disappointment that confidential maps were shared with media outlets before they were adopted or even subjected to a vote by the commissioners,” he said during the meeting.
“I do not know who thought it was a good idea to share these intimate and confidential details of the maps hours, minutes after the mapping process concluded,” he added.
The commission will meet twice this week to discuss further changes to the map, both broadcast to the public. The first meeting will take place on Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m., and the second meeting will take place on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Streams of both will be available on YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.