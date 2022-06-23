A commission is set to be formed to study how a seawall around New York City’s coastline could be constructed.
“Over the past decade, many parts of my district and thousands of constituents have dealt with one horrific storm after another, which is becoming increasingly more common,” said state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), sponsor of bill S.7141, in a statement. The bill passed unanimously in both the Senate and Assembly at the close of this session and has in the past, only to be vetoed by the governor.
Addabbo said that has hindered efforts to “solve future flooding issues.” A seawall would consist of walls and floodgates to protect from rising sea levels.
“New York City must prepare now for the next superstorm, to determine where a seawall might help save lives and protect vital infrastructure that could cost billions to repair. A study makes perfect sense to determine how a seawall can be vital to New York City infrastructure, vulnerable communities, and simply giving us the upper hand before the next threat arrives,” Addabbo said.
The commission would consist of several state-level officials and appointees of state and city officials.
Members should include individuals with expertise in one or more of the following areas: climatology, hydrology, environment, aquaculture, flood risk management, environmental justice, ecological restoration and management, or coastal science and engineering.
“We are seeing the increase in devastating hurricanes and tropical storms impacting New York City. We must be proactive in determining what measures we can take to help make our City safer from rising sea level, and deadly storm surge,” said Assemblyman Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth), who sponsored the bill in the Assembly.
He continued, “This bill will mandate a study to determine the costs, feasibility, and locations of where to place a seawall along the NYC coastline to protect our people, and our infrastructure. Other cities have installed similar structures, and we cannot continue to be re-active, we must be pro-active. This study starts that process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.