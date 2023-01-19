Anyone who wants the chance to comment on Beacon Wind’s plan to run a transmission line that will connect its proposed offshore wind farm to Astoria will get the chance to do so at two online public comment hearings Jan. 24.
Beacon Wind’s proposed project includes one 320-kilovolt high voltage direct current submarine export cable circuit that would run to Astoria and a 2,000-foot onshore cable route and substation facility within the Astoria power complex.
Hearings will be held at 1 and 5 p.m. To take part electronically, one should go to webex.com. For the first hearing, the event number is 2345 776 1023 and the password is Jan24-1pm. For the second one, the event number is 2335 920 5588 and the password is Jan24-5pm.
Phone-only access for either is available at (518) 549-0500. For the first hearing, the access code is 2345 776 1023, and for the second it is 2335 920 5588.
Anyone wishing to comment must preregister to do so by 3 p.m. Jan. 23 at webex.com. Call-in participants must preregister at 1 (800) 342-3330.
