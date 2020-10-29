Between the coronavirus, civil unrest and calls to partially defund the NYPD, it’s been a trying year for many police officers.
“The morale is definitely improving from what it was during the height of COVID and during all the protests but it’s still a work in progress,” said Capt. Joseph Cappelmann, commanding officer of the 112th Precinct, encompassing Forest Hills and Rego Park.
Capt. Jonathan Cermeli, commanding officer of the 110th Precinct, which serves Elmhurst and Corona, said he tries to uplift his officers when they are discouraged.
“The vast majority of people within the communities that we serve support the police. They want the police. They respect the police. They admire the police and they realize that a society without police would ultimately lead to anarchy and crime-ridden streets,” he said.
Cermeli said the criminal element would grow without a police presence, with opportunists taking advantage of the absence.
“We do something that most people would never even dream of because of the dangers involved,” he said. “We don’t do it to get rich. We do it to help other people.”
Elmhurst was considered to be the “epicenter of the epicenter” during the worst days of the pandemic and Cermeli admitted “it was very scary to operate here.”
But, he said, the officers stepped up.
“They took pride in what they did. While other people were able to stay home and work remotely, we came to work and we did what we had to do. I think my men and women took a lot of pride in that and it gave them a real sense of purpose and being,” Cermeli said, adding, “We had to come in. We had to put our hands on people, whether they were sick or injured or in a car accident. We didn’t have the luxury of social distancing.”
The number of coronavirus cases dropped as spring waned into summer but a different challenge arose as protests were held throughout the country following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police.
“While we were getting bricks thrown at us and vehicles vandalized ... We still go out there and, when they go to protest, we are the ones leading the protest as far as security,” Cermeli said. “We’re in the front, we’re in the back, we’re on the sides. We’re actually making sure that these protesters are safe when they take over streets.”
Cermeli said some people might think it’s crazy seeing police provide protection at anti-police rallies.
“In any other profession if they said there’s people that are calling for your demise, calling to completely defund you to the point where you have no job, why would you protect them? Yet, that’s the oath we took,” he said. “We go out there and we protect everyone regardless of what their beliefs are ... in many instances they stand against us.”
Cappelmann also spoke about the police keeping peace at the protests.
“It definitely is ironic. Obviously the protesters don’t feel that we need to be there but we feel the need to protect them whether or not they’re protesting against us, for us,” he said, adding that they were also prepared in case counterprotesters arrived.
Cappelmann said the rallies in Forest Hills went off without an issue and organizers worked with police to make them safe.
“I was very happy with how all of those protests went,” he said.
The NYPD canceled regular time off for officers amidst the protests.
“At a point in time we were working 12-hour shifts, our days off were canceled and that was difficult,” said Capt. Louron Hall, commanding officer of the 104th Preinct, encompassing Ridgewood, Glendale, Middle Village and Maspeth. “At the end of the day, it was necessary and what we do.”
Cappelmann added, “It took a toll on us. That was a pretty difficult time.”
Hall, who was previously commander of the 100th Precinct on the Rockaway Peninsula, believes the overwhelming majority of residents support the police.
“It might be a silent majority right now but we do have support, especially in the precincts that I’ve worked in,” he said.
Cermeli, who said the 110th Precinct has a strong relationship with the community, including elected officials, religious leaders and business owners, said all officers should not be lumped in with a bad one.
“There may be a bad cop somewhere in America that does something wrong and should be brought to justice but you can’t paint us all with the broad stroke of a brush. You have to single that person out, maybe there needs to be some policy changes but all police are not bad and people have to support their local police,” he said, adding, “If someone does something bad in our community, we don’t turn around and just paint the whole community and say, ‘They’re all bad people. The whole community is bad because one person did something wrong.’”
He believes the NYPD is one of the best-trained departments in the world but understands why the protests have gained a lot of media attention.
“If you have a protest in the middle of some farm area upstate it may not garner the attention that it would if you were in the middle of Times Square,” Cermeli said.
Saying “no profession has perfection,” Cermeli added, “We are held to a higher standard because we hold an awesome power, it still applies that we are human and we are bound to make mistakes or criminal acts, and when those things do occur we have systems in place where people need to be taken out of their positions.”
He also compared police departments to the medical profession and how doctors have malpractice insurance.
“If they screw up a surgery and it goes bad, we don’t call for the defunding of all hospitals and doctors,” Cermeli said. “We would never say, ‘Let’s get rid of all the doctors and defund hospitals’ because we realize we need them. And the police are just as essential as that.”
The department, according to Cermeli, gets rid of its weak links.
“If you’re a bad officer, eventually you’re going to be terminated,” he said. “At some level, at some point, we have so much supervision, more so than any other department.”
Cermeli said the precinct still receives many 911 calls and he sees that as a testament that people want the police there.
“If people truly didn’t want us, I think we would start to see a decline,” he said. “They just wouldn’t call us. If you didn’t want a service and you hated the service and you hated your contractor, you would never call him.”
Cermeli said the police force senses gratitude from the community and appreciates being thanked for their work.
“That gives my men and women the energy and the momentum and the fortitude mentally to keep going forward in spite of the few that have loud voices,” he said.
While some city lawmakers raised concerns about an alleged NYPD work slowdown, the commanders say that hasn’t been a problem they’ve seen.
“When they’re called to a scene, they’re going to do what they’re supposed to do,” Cappelmann said. “It’s in their nature to do their job.”
Hall added, “It just goes to show that they really love the job that they do and they go out there and do it every day.”
If a neighborhood is not safe for residents, it’s not safe for the police either, Cermeli said.
“We don’t want to get shot just the same way somebody else doesn’t want to get shot,” he said. “We don’t want to get the virus the same way somebody else doesn’t want it.”
Retirements have been on the rise in the department, with a reported 75 percent increase from May through September compared to the same period in 2019.
Cermeli said the departures have been tough to deal with because the next class has not come in from the academy to fill the void yet, so some staff has been put back on patrol. “It’s such an extraordinary and such a tough year all around, especially in law enforcement, that some people ... if they were on the fence and they didn’t know if that was the right time, made the decision to retire,” Cermeli said.
On a positive note, Cappelmann spoke about how some of his officers recently saved a man threatening to jump off the roof of a building and how the officers have worked on stopping a robbery pattern.
“Just seeing everybody work together to try to apprehend these people that are committing these horrible crimes, you see that they really do care about this community and they really do care about the victims,” he said. “That’s really been what I’ve seen as the bright spot over the last few months.”
Hall noted the workmanlike attitude of the officers in the department.
“Morale has taken a hit but at the end of the day officers, despite what the sentiment is right now, are extremely professional,” he said. “They’re going to go to their respective precincts and do the jobs that they’ve agreed to do.”
Cappelmann said, “Hopefully 2021 is a better year for everybody.”
