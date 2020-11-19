The Covid-19 closures have claimed an entertainment and nightlife landmark in Long Island City, with The Creek and The Cave announcing that is closed for good.
Located at 10-93 Jackson Ave., it had been in business for 14 years.
The club featured live standup, improv and sketch comedy with both a regular roster of established performers and up-and-comers. The open-mic nights and casual atmosphere gave both regulars and newcomers an opportunity to test, flesh out and fine-tune new material.
Guests could enjoy the shows with beverages of all kinds and a Mexican-Californian-themed menu of meals and appetizers.
“I wanted to wait until after the election was over before I let you all officially know something that I’m sure most of you already know,” founder Rebecca Trent said on Twitter Nov. 12. “The Creek & The Cave will not reopen.”
The Chronicle was unable to speak with Trent prior to its deadline on Wednesday, but her posts on Twitter reflected her love for the business, and a place in her heart for the people and experiences who she said made it special.
She said there were “some interested investors, buyers and ideas.” But she said in the end, the necessary repairs and renovations “would have been too expensive on a building that’s already crumbling.
“The Creek has been my home for 14 years. More importantly, it’s been a home to such creativity and laughter and ideas. Together, we helped shape the New York Comedy scene and comedy as a whole for almost a decade and a half.”
Sheila Lewandowski, founder and executive director of The Chocolate Factory Theater in Long Island City, said the closing is a serious loss, and not just for the neighborhood.
“You just heard my initial reaction to the news — a tremendous sigh,” Lewandowski told the Chronicle. “This is a huge loss for Queens. It’s a huge loss for comedy and nightlife. It’s a huge loss for culture. It’s a huge loss for New York City.
“It’s a loss for us because they’ve partnered with us on so many projects.”
Lewandowski pointed out that, unlike The Creek and The Cave, The Chocolate Factory is a nonprofit organization.
She is hoping a government relief package for small businesses passes soon before more places are forced to shutter.
A GoFundMe page set up by Victor Varnado last week to help Trent offset some of her expenses had raised more than $11,000 of its $20,000 goal as of Wednesday.
“There are literally thousands of up and coming artists who have benefitted from Rebecca’s generosity over the 14 years she has run the place,” Varnado said on the GoFundMe page. “From her annual self-funded community Thanksgiving dinners to providing free stages to develop new shows, free studio space for podcasting, an annual awards show recognizing burgeoning comics, to even letting many artists who were down on their luck live in her home.”
“Rebecca has tried her best to take care of so many of us. Let’s take care of her for a change.”
