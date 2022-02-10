World Fruit Farm, the big produce stand that has been a fixture in Rego Park for decades, is reopened again — back after a fire next door closed the store in 2020.
The store, on the corner of 63rd Drive and Austin Street across the street from the Rego Park Library, is probably best known for its sizable shipping bins of fresh fruits and vegetables spilling out onto the sidewalk.
Under a previous owner, the outdoor display was so big, it was easier to stay open all night than bring the bins inside at closing time.
For the store’s new owner, Kenny Lu, and his wife, it is the third reopening they’ve had in two years.
The first, he explained, was in February 2020, when he bought the store from its former owner.
“Three weeks later, Covid,” Lu said. “We were closed for two months.”
Then, in November 2020, a middle-of-the-night electrical fire in an adjacent barbershop wiped out Lu’s new start. The store was closed for 13 months of clean up and rebuilding, he said.
Outfitted with new display cases and shelving, World Fruit reopened for a third time on Dec. 5.
On bustling 63rd Drive, a major thoroughfare to Queens Boulevard, competition among produce and small grocery stores is stiff. Two other big stores and a makeshift outdoor stall are within two blocks in either direction.
Business was slow to return in the first few months, said Lu.
“Very quiet,” he said with a shrug. “We were closed too long. People forgot us.”
But in recent weeks, the neighborhood has started to return, he said.
Kathleen Schatz, a longtime nearby resident, said she hadn’t been to the market since it reopened, but might be heading over soon.
“I’m down there once or twice a week,” she said of the area.
“It’s a nice neighborhood but the people here tend to be older,” Lu said. “They are looking for a good price and I am keeping everything as low as I can.”
Within the next few weeks, live fish tanks should be ready to stock a seafood counter at the back of the store.
Lu sold his restaurant in Flushing several years ago to buy the fruit store. He runs World Fruit with just three other people, “including my wife,” he said.
He has kept his three children out of the store. “They’re home studying,” he said with a smile.
Peter Beadle, a Rego park resident and first vice chairman of Community Board 6, said restaurants appear to have been particularly hard-hit in terms of neighborhood closings; and markets not as much.
But while Beadle, who called World Fruit “a wonderful business” after the fire, had not been past it recently, he has hope for a quick turnaround, particularly since people who relied greatly on home delivery during the depths of the pandemic have largely returned to in-person shopping.
“That is a very vibrant shopping area,” he said. “And similar grocers near our home look like they’re doing well.”
Michael Gannon contributed to this story.
