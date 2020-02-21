Come fly with us: Career Discovery

Students from the The Young Women’s Leadership School of Astoria spent last Friday at the headquarters of JetBlue, the maverick airline based in Long Island City, as part of the first citywide Career Discovery Week.

Part recruitment, part guidance counseling, the day at JetBlue was an intensive look at the airline’s operations center, including time with female pilots, engineers and executives — a taste of the work life that could await the students after school.

Some 30 young women participated in the eight-hour session at JetBlue’s corporate headquarters.

The innovative carrier that made a name for itself by offering TVs at every seat, leather chairs for all and bargain fares was one of 180 New York companies that hosted high school students last week for daylong job opportunity sessions.

As luck would have it, the airline was celebrating its 20th anniversary last week — so the students got to hear from some of JetBlue’s first employees who climbed through the ranks to become executives.

“We want to make females understand that there are rich, robust careers in aviation,” said Icema Gibbs, the airline’s first airport operations chief, who marshaled in the first JetBlue plane to land at JFK International Airport.

“Twenty years ago, when I started with the company, we had no planes,” said Penny Neferis, who began with the airline writing its operation manuals. Now, she runs JetBlue’s crisis management operation.

It was her department that dealt with the fallout from three major hurricanes in 2017 and arranged for free flights for the families of students killed or wounded in the Feb. 14, 2018 Parkland High School shooting in Florida.

“We don’t put out press releases when that happens,” Neferis told the students. “You’ll never read about it.”

The day included a tour of the airline’s locked-door operations center (no photos allowed) and a sitdown with some of JetBlue’s female pilots.

More than 6,000 students took part in the career week, sponsored by the Partnership for New York City, the successor to the city’s Chamber of Commerce.

Where possible, schools and businesses were aligned according to curricula. For instance, the Business of Sports School in Manhattan spent the day at Peloton, the exercise equipment maker.

The JetBlue session with The Young Women’s Leadership School was the only one in Queens.