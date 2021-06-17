Kindergartner Joseph Herman loves playing sports and being artistic. His passion for both jumped off the page and earned him a grand prize in a nationwide coloring contest — his school was awarded $5,000 for new playground equipment.
Herman’s entry of soccer players was selected as the winner in PHIT America’s Romero Britto Coloring Contest from over 3,000 entries. The nonprofit, whose acronym stands for Personal Health Investment Today, works to improve the physical and mental health of children around the country.
“I like coloring!” the 5-year-old said June 15 after a giant check was given by PHIT America founder Jim Baugh to St. Mel’s Early Childhood Center Principal Amy Barron.
St. Mel’s is putting the funding toward an additional climbing structure to their existing playground equipment. The playground itself was only added to the Flushing schoolyard last October with the support of the Unsung Siblings Foundation.
“Even though we’re a small school, we certainly can accomplish great things and today is proof of that,” Barron said.
Herman’s parents, Elizabeth and Robert, were the ones who discovered the coloring contest and brought it to the attention of the school. Herman’s classmates also participated and submitted their own colorful creations for what Barron called a “group effort.”
Elizabeth Herman sang the highest praises for the parochial school, which has been doing in-person learning since September. She transferred her son from public school, fortunately claiming the last kindergarten spot, because she felt it was important for him to socialize with students rather than do hybrid. It went better than she even hoped.
After the Hermans, Barron and St. Mel’s pastor Rev. Joseph Fonti, as well as the school’s mascot, Wildcat, were presented with the giant check, the St. Mel’s students celebrated with a morning of activity. Baugh launched an Amplify Education Through Fitness session where the students participated in tennis and golf lessons, ran and walked around the track and enjoyed being active with one another.
The AMPED curriculum will be incorporated into St. Mel’s physical education classes moving forward.
Baugh traveled from Florida to be with the small Queens school students Tuesday morning, emphasizing his mission to bring fitness to children at a young age and to encourage healthy living.
According to Baugh, UNICEF has ranked United States children last in physical health out of 38 countries, while the British Journal of Sports Medicine has U.S. kids ranked 47th out of 50 developed nations in fitness.
“One thing that the general American should be aware about is this inactivity pandemic,” he said. PHIT America works to comabt the crisis by implementing physical fitness programs, such as AMPED, into schools across the country.
“All fun programs getting kids moving so we energize their bodies and their minds,” Baugh said.
