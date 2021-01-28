Latanya Collins of Springfield Gardens believes her nearly two decades in teaching separate her from the crowded field vying for the vacant seat in the 31st City Council District.
“I want to bring about balance and equity within the district,” she said in an interview this week. “I’ve been working as an educator for a long time. I’m also a homeowner in the district, and I’m able to listen to students and families as a teacher as far as their needs cross the board. Knowing what the community needs as an educator, I want to take it a step further and see that everyone’s needs and wants are adhered to.”
The special election is on Feb. 23.
Collins considers healthcare to be the district’s first priority.
“Covid-19 really uncovered a lot of the inadequacies in healthcare,” she said. “The Rockaways has one hospital — St. John’s — and during Covid we all saw that they were unable to have all the [personal protective equipment], have all the things they needed to support the community.”
Like most candidates, she pointed out that the nearest trauma hospital, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, is not even in the district.
Collins also said Covid and remote learning helped expose the technological and digital divide between different districts, including broadband access.
“A lot of our children and a lot of our families were not necessarily being supported with the things they needed to succeed,” she said.
Her take on small business, she said, is exemplified by those in her neighborhood that she fears have shut down due to Covid and are either gone or facing the prospect of never reopening.
“That’s affecting our economic sustainability,” Collins said. “There’s this pizza shop ... We’ve been going there for years. It’s closed and every day we hope it will resurface. But it’s gone.”
Asked about committee assignments she would prefer, Collins listed the Committee on the Environment, tied directly into community health.
“One of the things I want to take into account is the expansion of the airport,” she said of the $14 billion project to rebuild John F. Kennedy International. “I want to see how the air traffic affects our atmosphere.”
She also would use the post to champion her vision for Snake Road, aka Brookville Boulevard, which cuts through coastal wetlands to connect Rosedale with the Rockaways, a vision she says got its seeds when her family lived in military housing on Chesapeake Bay during her father’s time in the U.S. Marine Corps.
“I’m very familiar with wetlands. I have an affinity for the area.” Rather than dumping and neglect, she would like to see the road made safe for walkers, bike riders and the wildlife that lives there.
“I can see and envision what Snake Road can be, but I don’t see that coming to fruition,” she said. “ ... It can be a great attribute for our district.”
Then, of course, there is what Collins believes she can bring to the Education Committee.
“I’ve taught in every borough in the city, even on Rikers Island,” Collins said. “I’ve had a good view of the education system and the school-to-prison pipeline. I have a bird’s-eye view of what the schools need, and what the students need to really flourish.”
As with all the candidates, Collins’ wish list comes with a price tag in a city that has $4 to $5 billion budget deficits forecast for at least three years under current estimates.
The one city department she could identify for cuts off the top of her head is the NYPD, saying more of its budget needs to be diverted to community affairs and social programs.
She did say a city in a budget crunch needs to re-evaluate spending with more of a focus on lifesaving expenditures.
“There’s a park near me where they’re putting in new benches and doing a lot of beautification. I’d like to see capital projects focus on bringing smaller clinics into the district rather than beautification,” she said.
