All along its namesake boulevard, members of the College Point community could be seen standing on sidewalks, stoops and even balconies to watch this year’s Memorial Day parade on Sunday afternoon. The procession ended at MacNeil Park, where residents, honored guests and elected officials joined members of the armed forces in paying tribute to those who died serving their country with a formal ceremony.
At top right, a navy sailor places a flag on top of a cross in honor of a fallen servicemember. To his left, the procession marches through the heart of College Point. Below that, a young paradegoer waves a flag through the air. To her right, two community members share flags and a laugh. Allie “Wiggles” Cervino, one of a few four-legged friends marching in the parade, can be seen at center right. To her right, a cable car-styled bus makes its way through the parade.
Below that, one member of the Wholly Brass Band serenades the crowd as to his left, onlookers cheer on the procession. Above, athletes from the College Point Little League get their steps in as they march. At right, members of the Everett F. Herrel Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 885 present the colors ahead of Grand Marshal Maureen Dunn’s entrance. At far right, Alexis Szeligowski, this year’s Poppy Queen, smiles ear to ear as she wraps up her speech during the closing ceremony.
— Sophie Krichevsky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.