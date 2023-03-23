College Point residents made their frustrations with ongoing sewer work loud and clear at PS 129 last Thursday evening as Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) hosted the Department of Design and Construction, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Environmental Protection and Con Edison for a town hall on the issue.
“This town has been neglected,” Paladino said. “Some homes have been damaged; the roads have not been paved.”
The project aims to add storm sewers in parts of the neighborhood lacking in them, add and replace catch basins and replace water mains and sanitary sewers, some of which have not been upgraded for more than 75 years. In conjunction, roadways, sidewalks and curbs are being redone, too.
And while the roughly 50 people in attendance viewed those as admirable goals, seven years into the project and two years since Borough President Donovan Richards set up a task force on the matter, they are growing tired of unkempt streets, potholes, flooding and more.
“Sad to say that many of these problems still exist — two years into a task force, we’re still looking at the same thing,” said Jennifer Shannon, president of A Better College Point Civic Association. Later, she added, “I can’t tell you — I should probably do a survey — how many tires have had to be replaced.”
Not only has the sewer project required regular road closures throughout the neighborhood, but the contractor, EIC Associates, has used numerous roadways as storage and staging areas, many of which have been untidy, residents said.
Maria Centeno, director of the Office of Community Outreach and Notification for the DDC, was well aware of those issues. “I’ve driven your streets,” she said, adding she did so in her own car, “Yeah, it’s bad — I admit. So we’re really looking at doubling down on this.”
Al Silvestri, Queens deputy borough commissioner for the DOT, agreed. “We always say short-term pain for long-term gain,” he said. “But College Point has been dealing with long-term pain for that long-term gain.”
Many of the issues plaguing the area are the responsibility of the contractor, according to the city officials. Maintaining the streets, for example, is up to EIC; the DDC, however, can help enforce that.
When Centeno showed images of streets that had been cleared of debris, which she said had been taken in the last few weeks, one resident shouted, “Staged!” Others joined in the chorus.
As Silvestri explained, contractors are responsible for filling potholes during capital projects. Because of that, the DOT cannot repave the streets until the work is done.
“I can speak for DOT Roadway Maintenance — they cannot wait for this project to be done,” Silvestri said.
He encouraged residents to contact the DDC or DOT directly to report potholes, to which one member of the crowd responded, “The whole town is a pothole!”
Nor did community members seem to believe Centeno when she said the project is expected to be completed by the end of this year. “If this gets done a year after they’re promising, I’ll be amazed,” said resident Bryan Hyslop.
Centeno did say the DDC is working to expedite the project, though, and has asked EIC to work longer days, work weekends and increase the number of crews it has on-site. Remaining work on College Point Boulevard will be done at night.
Centeno said the DDC has been working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to crack down on EIC’s environmental violations. In one instance, the company established a transfer station at 119th Street and 20th Avenue, where it had piled several stories’ worth of contaminated, excavated material last year. As the Chronicle previously reported, the DEC issued a number of violations and fines for that site last year; the dirt pile was taken down soon after.
But the pile seems to have returned recently. James Cervino, Community Board 7 Environmental Chair, visiting scientist and faculty member at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and College Point resident who filed a complaint with the Environmental Protection Agency about the site last year, was furious.
“Are they going to stop the illegal dumping?” Cervino said. “Can you guys tell me: Is the illegal dirt dumping on 20th Avenue at the Mayor’s Boat Yard going to stop?”
Other community members chimed in before he could get a clear answer.
EIC could not be reached for comment.
Centeno said an engineering consultant is auditing the stormwater prevention plan weekly; Community Board 7 Chair Gene Kelty said at the time he had not received a copy of that.
Kelty, too, was angry with the way the project has been handled.
“I ought to have a blood pressure test after dealing with these people, because they don’t listen,” he said. He emphasized that enforcing street upkeep should not be up to residents, but to the project manager.
Shannon asked that College Point Boulevard and 28th Avenue be repaired in time for the community’s annual Memorial Day Parade, which is slated for May 28.
“That’s this year,” someone yelled from the audience.
