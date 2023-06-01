For the first time since the end of World War I, College Point no longer has an American Legion chapter.
Post 853 officially shuttered this week, according to Commander Robert Lewis. Fittingly, its last day was Monday, Memorial Day.
Lewis, who spent four years aboard a ship during the Korean War, is retiring after 33 years heading Post 853; when after three months, none of the branch’s 27 members volunteered to take his place, the decision was made that the post would fold.
The news came as a shock to community members at Sunday’s Memorial Day parade and ceremony, where Parade Commissioner Jennifer Shannon closed the afternoon’s program with the announcement.
Lewis, on the other hand, was not surprised in the slightest, telling the Chronicle that he’d seen this coming for a few years now.
“The membership just kept dropping and dropping — guys are dying off,” he said. “That’s the name of the game. Eventually, they’ll probably all close.”
Indeed, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts have vacated their home buildings and seen their numbers dwindle over the years. According to Kim Cody, president of the Greater Whitestone Taxpayers Civic Association and a member of the Veterans Parade Committee, the Whitestone VFW sold its building about a year ago, and now shares space with the Whitestone American Legion post.
Both Cody and Lewis attributed the declining interest to a generational shift between those who served in Vietnam and more recently in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“Most of the guys don’t want to join these posts anymore,” said Lewis. “They’re sick and tired of the military.”
Anticipating the end of Post 853, Lewis said he secured lifetime memberships for the remaining 27 veterans. That allows them to join other posts if they so desire.
Though the American Legion is closing its College Point branch, VFW Post 885 — which has shared its space on 14th Road with the American Legion for about five years — is not, and will remain in the building.
