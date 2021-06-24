Persistence is key.
The residents of College Point have spent a year demanding answers on why their quality of life was being disturbed by an enduring sewer project, but all avenues led to dead ends. Finally, they were given a lift by the Queens borough president with an interagency task force that would address their concerns head-on.
The panel, made up of elected officials, agency officials and community leaders, will devise solutions for excessive noise, loss of parking spaces, hazardous road conditions and more that have resulted from the five-year-long project.
“For once we actually feel confident and that someone is paying attention. College Point is always ignored,” said Jennifer Shannon, president of the A Better College Point Civic Association and a task force member. “Someone is finally listening.”
The joint project between the city departments of Environmental Protection and Design and Construction began in 2016. The work aimed to reduce street flooding and improve the health of the Upper East River and Flushing Bay by installing more than 400 new catch basins, nearly 12 miles of new storm and sanitary sewers and nearly 10 miles of new water mains. The new storm sewers would reduce overflows by nearly 50 million gallons annually, according to the DEP.
Once completed, all the affected roadways will be resurfaced, and the existing wetlands along Flushing Bay and the Upper East River will be expanded with roughly 10,000 square feet of additional salt marsh cordgrass, which will also help to improve water quality.
The project was originally projected to be completed in the summer of 2018, but College Point residents are still dealing with massive construction materials throughout their neighborhood.
“I understand there’s this sewer project, but do the roads have to be like we’ve been through a war for five years?” Shannon said. “We need to do better. These are not good conditions.”
College Point residents began conspiring on Facebook, taking photographs of the various halted construction areas and raising concerns to area leaders, including Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) and Community Board 7. Both offices rigorously tried to facilitate communication between the DEP, DDC and community members, Shannon said, but they kept hitting brick walls.
So Shannon and her civic colleagues went straight to Borough President Donovan Richards and took him on a tour of the mess. After witnessing the status of their streets, he created the task force.
Shannon, as well as Sheryl Kleven and Mirjana Karcic of the civic group, maintain a list of quality-of-life concerns that they present at the task force meetings. They conduct regular checks throughout the neighborhood to ensure the list is as up-to-date as possible, and encourage residents to reach out with their own concerns.
Richards asserted that the task force will remain in place until the checklist is completed, Shannon said.
