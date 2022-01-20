College Point resident Alana Sanford-Frank emerged victorious on “Wheel of Fortune’s” Jan. 13 episode, bringing $55,185 worth of cash and prizes back from Los Angeles — including a BMW X1sDrive28i and a trip to the Bahamas.
Needless to say, Sanford-Frank is over the moon. “I’m so excited,” she said. “It was the second best day of my life — my wedding day was the first.”
Sanford-Frank’s path to victory last week was certainly a rocky one; she lost the first three puzzles before turning things around, ultimately making it all the way to the bonus round.
“When I didn’t get the first three puzzles, I was like, ‘Oh, no, this is not happening,’” she told the Chronicle. “I got in my zone, and there was no stopping me.”
Nor did her initial struggle discourage her, she said. “It actually motivated me.”
Sanford-Frank — whose mother, Beverly Espinoza, has worked at the Chronicle as an account executive for 31 years — has been a fan of the show for years. Espinoza estimates that her daughter has watched Wheel since age 12.
“She learned as she went along, she was interested. She was good at it then — really,” Espinoza said of her daughter. “You know, some people just have a knack for something, and they do well, and they enjoy it? Well, that was her.”
Sanford-Frank’s skills came in handy when the time came to prepare for the show. Asked about her training process, she said she did what she always does: She watched “Wheel of Fortune” every night.
“If I wasn’t going to be home, I made sure that I saw it every day,” she said. “That really was it for me.”
As she practiced, Sanford-Frank said further, she began to recognize various themes and patterns throughout the puzzles.
“I also became very familiar with all the puzzle categories,” she said. “I felt like — because I knew them very well — that I had a good chance to do well, because some of them are a little tricky, or there’s little nuances.”
Later, she added: “I didn’t just study the puzzles — I studied the show.”
Soon, she began getting several puzzles right from night to night, particularly, the prize puzzle. Sanford-Frank certainly proved herself in that regard.
“I just get so excited about it,” she said of the prize puzzle. “I had to win that one. There was no question.”
Of course, playing on air is a whole new ball game, as Sanford-Frank acknowledged. That presented new challenges, such as the presence of the letter board, which notes what letters players have already called.
“I actually didn’t want to get distracted by that,” she explained. “I felt like playing my game — which is hopefully focusing on the puzzle board — was the best idea for me.”
Sanford-Frank emphasized how grateful she is to everyone on the “Wheel of Fortune” team. “They are very special, because they’re just warm and friendly,” she said. “They want you to do well, they want you to have a good time — including Pat and Vanna.”
Above all, she is grateful for the experience. “Even if I didn’t win, it was really so memorable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.