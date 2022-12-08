College Point is slated to get a new public high school, the School Construction Authority announced last week.
The high school would house 659 students at the site of the former St. Agnes Academic High School on 14th Avenue and 124th Street, the SCA said.
The Catholic school, which closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year due to financial difficulties, had served less than 300 students by its final days.
Jennifer Shannon, president of A Better College Point Civic Association, is thrilled by the news. “For years and years, our kids had to leave College Point just to go to middle school,” the St. Agnes alumna told the Chronicle. “So the fact that we have at least one middle school in College Point, and now there’s an option for high school, it’s very exciting for our kids.”
MS 379 is a catty corner over from the former St. Agnes property. According to Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), it “will probably be” a feeder school for the new high school.
Paladino called the plan a “great move.”
“It was a pre-existing school for 100 years,” she told the Chronicle. “Our district, especially [Education District] 25, is really crying out for another school.”
For years, North and Northeast Queens high schools have been overcrowded, including Francis Lewis High School, Bayside High School and Benjamin Cardozo High School, among others. An SCA spokesperson said the borough’s high schools capacity is at 100 percent.
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) also praised the news. “There are many options on the table for new public schools in Queens, and the former St. Agnes site is just one example of a perfect fit. The footprint is already there, and most importantly, northeast Queens and specifically College Point is in dire need of more public high school seats,” he said in a statement. “As the City of New York continues to look for ways to add capacity to its vast public school network, it is wise to first look to existing infrastructure like St. Agnes, which can be quickly retrofitted to meet the ever-growing needs of our community’s public school kids.”
A notice of filing from the SCA notes several other locations that were considered, including at 12-10 150 St. in Whitestone and, in College Point, 120-05 Graham Court and 114-01 14 Ave. While the two in College Point posed construction issues, the notice said an agreement could not be reached on the price of the Whitestone site.
Though a spokesperson for the SCA said a project timeline has not yet been determined, the same notice says the school is slated to open in 2026.
The same spokesperson said the proposal still needs to be reviewed by the public — which in this case means Community Board 7 — and get City Council approval. CB 7 is set to hold a joint meeting of its Education, Environmental and Transportation committees on Dec. 13.
Shannon was optimistic that the school will ultimately be approved.
“There would be no pushback from the neighborhood,” she said. “The neighborhood will be happy — if they have kids getting ready for high school age, they will have the opportunity to go there.”
Though Community Board 7 Chair Gene Kelty said he does not expect the board to have any issues with site selection, he anticipates some questions about traffic surrounding the school and feared the SCA might not be able to answer their questions in time. On the whole, however, he is happy with the idea. “I’m kind of glad, because I just don’t like that we had a school that’s not being used,” he said. “I’m hoping that they can renovate the building with a reasonable amount of money and not overdo it. Let’s get it up and operational, because yes, we do need it.”
Paladino, too, anticipates the plan being approved, but was skeptical of the SCA. “I want to stay on top of the SCA, because it seems like whenever they get their hands into something, it turns out to be a very large project,” she told the Chronicle. “We can’t seem to get a nail hammered into a wall to hang a picture on it without it being a big deal.”
She added that she intends to do a walkthrough of the site with the SCA.
Only after the plan has been approved, the SCA spokesperson said, will the city buy the property; Paladino’s office said there is a “pending contract” to that effect.
What is less clear, however, is how the proposal is related to the work that is being done there now. As the Chronicle previously reported, a green construction wall was put up around the school’s former convent in late August. Since then, the convent, which Shannon said was connected to the school with a single hallway, has been demolished. It is not clear what will become of that portion of the property.
Though both the SCA and some Department of Buildings records indicate the lot is owned by the Diocese of Brooklyn, and that it is overseeing the work, other records say the property is owned by the Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville. A spokesperson for the diocese clarified that the Sisters of St. Dominic own the property and had operated St. Agnes within the diocese. The diocese and its affiliated Rocklyn Asset Corp. are therefore assisting with the sale of the property to the city.
The proposal comes just weeks after Mayor Adams announced that a soccer stadium will be built in Willets Point, along with 1,400 more affordable housing units on top of the 1,100 units and 650-seat school previously slated for the area’s redevelopment project. At the time, many raised concerns that the school — to which Adams did not add seats — would not be able to accommodate the increased number of residents. Asked whether that criticism played a role in the announcement of the new College Point high school, a spokesperson for the mayor said that while he did not know them to be related, the proposal would help address the need for more seats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.