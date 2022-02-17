After more than five years of work on the College Point sewer system, residents are pushing ahead with an Environmental Protection Agency complaint against city-hired contracting company EIC Associates for alleged violations of the Clean Water Act at its waterfront site on 20th Avenue and 119th Street.
As the Chronicle previously reported, the site has been used as a transfer station for demolition dirt and recycled materials from the entire 20-block, storm- and sanitary-sewer project, which EIC does not have permits for, state records indicate.
James Cervino, Community Board 7 environmental chair and visiting scientist and faculty member at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, collaborated with the office of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) to file the EPA complaint.
“In this case, there are multiple alleged violations that stretch across city, state and federal law. Our office is committed to working with the appropriate federal agencies to see that any violations are addressed,” a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez told the Chronicle via email. “Dump sites are a persistent problem that can only be addressed by swift, consistent, coordinated action by the city, state and federal governments that discourages contractors from being negligent with their waste disposal in the first place.”
The complaint accuses EIC of operating a solid waste disposal site without the necessary permits, causing sedimentation and pollution. “The runoff is creating plumes of dirt into state and federally protected waters, and directly harming the land, water, and air in this neighborhood and the people who reside here,” it continues.
In order to use the site as it is being used, EIC would need an NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Part 360 permit; a search of DEC records shows that one does not exist for that site.
Though EIC was hired by the New York City Department of Design and Construction for the sewer project, neither owns the property in question — it is privately owned, as supported by city property records. Had it been owned by the city, Cervino said, the site would be exempt from needing a Part 360 permit.
When the Chronicle previously asked EIC founding partner Joseph A. Branco about the site, he said, “What we have is the materials that are disposed of [for the whole project], every two or three days, we have materials going out. I mean, these are the excavated material[s] going out, but it’s not a transfer station, per se.”
Branco did not respond to several requests for additional comment on the matter this week.
In January, Cervino and two borough president office officials visited the site, and found that the site’s three-to-four-stories-tall dirt pile contained creosote timbers with petroleum odors, which can harm soil and water.
The complaint does not shy away from that point; because it is not sufficiently covered, it says, that contaminated material is blowing into Flushing Bay.
“The enormous stockpile is not covered, and is blowing sediment and historic fill into the water, directly degrading water quality and threatening the health of marine life therein,” Cervino writes in his complaint. “The contaminated soil is also airborne, directly threatening the health and property of neighbors near this parcel.”
Branco previously told the Chronicle that it had hired AMC Engineering to provide environmental consultation for the sewer project. When the Chronicle asked Ariel Czemerinski, an AMC engineer on the project, whether he was aware of the EPA complaint, he said he was not, but added, “Anybody can complain for anything to anybody, at any time.” Despite numerous queries, he did not respond the Chronicle’s additional questions.
Ocasio-Cortez’s office is not the only one looking into the situation; the DEC and the DDC have been on the case. City officials spoke to members of A Better College Point Civic Association during the organization’s Feb. 15 meeting.
“The eyes don’t lie — the conditions are undesirable,” said Andrew Hollweck, DDC deputy commissioner of communications and policy. “We’re going to stay on top of this every day, every week, and make sure that we stay on top of our contractor — that I stay on top of our team at DDC — so that the second there’s a problem, we address it.”
On top of that, Cervino said at the meeting that Rodney Rivera, special assistant for the DEC Region 2 commissioner, had informed him that not only has the state issued numerous violations for the site since September, but that an order on consent from the New York attorney general against the property owner and EIC is on the way. That, Cervino told the Chronicle, would require EIC and the property owner to repair the damage done to the bulkhead and wetlands during the project.
“It’s just awesome news,” Cervino said. “This was a big victory.”
Rivera’s office did not confirm the violations in time for publication.
UPDATE: A DEC official confirmed that violations were issued to the DDC and EIC Associates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.