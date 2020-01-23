Collections for Puerto Rico

Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) is launching an emergency supply drive to help the people of Puerto Rico recover from the recent earthquakes that have struck the island.

Meng’s office is collecting necessities such as water, first-aid kits, flashlights, nonperishable foods, batteries, baby formula, diapers and feminine hygiene products, which will be sent to Puerto Rico.

Supplies can be dropped off at Meng’s district office at 40-13 159 St., Suite C, in Flushing, which can be reached at (718) 358-6364, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Collections will continue until Feb. 5.

“Our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico have been devastated by the earthquakes that have hit the island, and my heart aches for all who have been impacted,” said Meng. “Even more heartbreaking is that these earthquakes have struck as many residents continue to recover from Hurricane Maria. We must not sit by and allow our fellow Americans to suffer. We must assist them in their time of need. I’m proud to help do that and I stand with the people of Puerto Rico at this difficult time.”