  • January 23, 2020
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Collections for Puerto Rico

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:30 am

Collections for Puerto Rico 0 comments

Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) is launching an emergency supply drive to help the people of Puerto Rico recover from the recent earthquakes that have struck the island.

Meng’s office is collecting necessities such as water, first-aid kits, flashlights, nonperishable foods, batteries, baby formula, diapers and feminine hygiene products, which will be sent to Puerto Rico.

Supplies can be dropped off at Meng’s district office at 40-13 159 St., Suite C, in Flushing, which can be reached at (718) 358-6364, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Collections will continue until Feb. 5.

“Our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico have been devastated by the earthquakes that have hit the island, and my heart aches for all who have been impacted,” said Meng. “Even more heartbreaking is that these earthquakes have struck as many residents continue to recover from Hurricane Maria. We must not sit by and allow our fellow Americans to suffer. We must assist them in their time of need. I’m proud to help do that and I stand with the people of Puerto Rico at this difficult time.”

QueensChronicle.com

Posted in , , , , , on Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:30 am.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

© Copyright 2020, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]