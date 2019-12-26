  • December 26, 2019
Collecting holiday cheer

Posted: Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:30 am

For Assemblyman Edward Braunstein’s ninth annual gift drive, Community Liaison Kieran Mahoney, left, Special Assistant Amber Yoon, Braunstein, Chief of Staff David Fischer and Braunstein’s office provided thousands of toys to charitable programs, such as the 4 Kids in Need drive for homeless families, QSAC Day School of Whitestone, QSAC Preschool & Early Childhood Center of Douglaston, Queens Chronicle’s 25th Annual Toy Drive, Ronald McDonald House, Sacred Heart Church Toy Drive, St. Mary’s Hospital for Children, Transition Domestic Violence Center and the United States Army.

Additionally, Braunstein’s office, along with students from Benjamin N. Cardozo High School, donated hundreds of collected gifts on Dec. 20 to the St. Albans VA Community Living Center and the New York State Veterans Home at St. Albans.

Posted in , , , , , on Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:30 am.

