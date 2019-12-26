  • December 26, 2019
Collecting for our troops

Posted: Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:30 am

The Marine Corps League Detachment 240 North Shore Queens is continuously collecting personal care items and small food packages to be sent to U.S. troops overseas.

Among the items needed are:

• shaving cream and men’s and women’s razors, feminine hygiene products and deodorant for men and women;

• baby wipes, travel-size toothbrushes, toothpaste and mouthwash, and travel-size shampoo and hair conditioner;

• T-shirts, men’s and women’s underwear, green socks and shower shoes;

• flashlights and batteries; combs and brushes; hand and foot warmers;

• canned tuna, chicken and small, microwavable containers of stew, pasta and other hot foods;

• instant power drinks, iced tea, lemonade and other beverages; and

• Tic-Tacs, chewing gum and hard candy.

Further information is available by contacting the Marine Corps League Detachment 240 North Shore Queens through Jim Seaman at marine698@aol.com.

QueensChronicle.com

