“It really is [a lesson] ... If you want to ask your health professional how to help during this crisis, the best way is to fill out your Census,” Jeff Behler, the New York Regional Census Center director, told the Chronicle April 20. “Make sure your hospital has enough hospital beds in case this happens again, think about how many vaccines it may need, how many supplies ... all that is based upon Census data. For people who feel powerless during quarantine a great way to gain that power back is to fill out the Census.”
The Census rolls around once a decade and counts the number of living individuals in the United States as of April 1 in order to designate congressional distribution of federal funding throughout the country. Behler says that the lack of hospital beds and medical supplies in New York City during the pandemic can be partially attributed to inadequate counting during the 2010 collection.
“If you think about the amount of funding going into the community: numbers of hospital beds, assuring there is police, education, school breakfast and lunch programs, Title I grants, technology, transit, roads ... all of those things that go into that neighborhood is based on formulas that use Census data,” he said. “We only get one opportunity every 10 years to get this data. If we get undercounted it will have adverse effects for the next 10 years.”
For the 2020 count, the Census Bureau began collecting self-response data mid-March through online, phone and paper questionnaires, a process set to wrap up at the end of July. The bureau extended the period until Aug. 14 to allow time for those who aren’t able to prioritize a response to the questionnaire. At that time, Census workers will begin knocking on doors in order to access information from those who have yet to self-respond.
“Everyone is worrying about their next meal or paying their rent or utilities. Those are all things New York City is experiencing more so than anywhere else around this country,” Behler said.
A map recently released from the bureau shows that only 39.2 percent of Queens households, or registered addresses, have self-responded to the 10-question data assessment, making for the 16th lowest county response rate in the state with the lowest response rating. New York as a whole lags in response ratings, falling nearly 6 percent below the national average at 45.2 percent.
Despite the extension of the timeline, the questions should still be answered based on April 1. “We’re taking a picture of the entire nation at that time,” Behler said, emphasizing that whether an individual has since moved, welcomed a new family member or said goodbye to another, one should answer based on April 1 data. Additionally, he stressed the importance of responding based on one’s place of residence rather than where someone may have fled amid the pandemic: “Whether they’re in upstate New York or Long Island, regardless of where they’re at right now it should be filled out according to where they normally are.”
For undocumented immigrants who worry that filling out the Census may be lead to deportation, Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids or other repercussions, Behler assures that all information collected is protected by Title 13, meaning it is private and inaccessible.
“The Census is safe,” he said. “It does not allow the Census to release information on a person or household to anyone for any reason at any time. Even the Patriot Act does not supersede Title 13. Whether you are here legally or illegally we do not care, we want to count you.”
Other than counting the number of individuals, the Census collects data based on ethnicity, language and more so that an area can be adequately represented in politics and programming in the coming decade.
“The hundreds of billions of dollars every year are used based on Census formula data,” Behler said, stating that states will redistrict according to collected information in order to assure that a community receives its fair share of representation, which is especially important for a borough as diverse as Queens.
“Imagine there’s a school of 100 kids and only 80 get counted,” Behler said using an analogy. “For the next 10 years the school only gets 80 percent of the funding it needs, but it has to be allocated for all 100 students. Apply it to your neighborhood. Whether it’s education or infrastructure, we need to be counted accurately.”
