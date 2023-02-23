Green space, year-round entertainment and well-paying, local jobs: That’s what Queens said its priorities are for the 50 acres west of Citi Field, according to a report released Tuesday on Mets’ owner Steve Cohen’s first six visioning sessions.
“Having spent hours with the community at these sessions, one thing is abundantly clear: Everyone believes we can do better than 50 acres of parking lots,” Cohen said in a statement. “We’re encouraged by what we have been hearing and will continue to host these sessions over the coming weeks to further inform our ultimate vision for the area.”
More than 1,000 people voiced their opinions through sticky notes, dot stickers and dialogue at the first six visioning sessions, which took place throughout December and January; 85 percent of participants attended one of the two events at Citi Field last month. Other smaller groups met in Downtown Flushing, East Elmhurst, Corona and Jackson Heights.
The sessions coincide with the beginning of the New York State Gaming Commission’s Request for Applications for three commercial casino licenses, which have long been earmarked for the downstate region. Over the last year, Cohen has quietly campaigned for a license to be awarded for a Willets Point casino. Area civic leaders have been widely opposed to that idea, largely because the land in question is considered parkland that was leased to the Mets in 1961.
The Court of Appeals in 2017 halted the construction of a shopping mall there — one of several other past proposals for the site — for that reason, though the decision said it is possible for the state Legislature to alienate the site for a specific use. When previously asked about that obstacle, a spokesperson for Cohen said should the project proceed, they would seek to expand the permitted use of the land; doing so, he said, would be a legislative rather than a legal matter nor would it bypass any required city permits.
Though Tuesday’s report mentions gaming as one possibility for year-round entertainment, it was one of several other ideas, including space for live music and festivals, bars and restaurants or community events, to name a few. Some residents got specific: They suggested that the area play host to a Louis Armstrong Jazz Festival or the Flushing Meadows Soap Box Derby. Others advocated for a food hall featuring area restaurants and vendors.
Creating more green and open space could serve that purpose; a press release with the report said that open space was the “highest-ranked feature” when participants were asked what would improve a day at the ballpark. While some said they would like to see more community athletic fields, others called for easy waterfront access.
Accessibility was another significant piece of the puzzle. The report says that while more than half of the participants drove to Citi Field, only 20 percent said they wanted to continue getting there by car. Many said they’d prefer to take the subway or Long Island Rail Road, bike or walk to the stadium instead. Nearly 10 percent of respondents said they would like to get to Citi Field by ferry, which would dock in the marina.
But none of those ideas would be possible without people to operate those facilities: Jobs were of chief concern for many during the visioning sessions. In creating those jobs, local hiring and making a living wage were the top priorities for participants. In addition to supporting local businesses, many said they wanted those roles to be union jobs, and that some should be entry-level positions or have on-the-job training while still allowing for upward mobility.
Dates and times for upcoming visioning sessions have yet to be scheduled.
