Queens residents are about to get a look behind the curtain into Mets owner Steve Cohen’s aspirations for the area surrounding his Amazin’s ballpark.
On Jan. 7, community members are invited to a “visioning session” to discuss what should become of the “50 acres of asphalt” to the west of Citi Field, currently the stadium’s parking lot.
Though a press release from Cohen does not explicitly lay out one plan for the site, it does say that the vision focuses on “putting community first,” “building dedicated open space for the public,” “connecting surrounding neighborhoods to the waterfront,” “bringing year-round entertainment to life” and “creating good paying local jobs and economic opportunity for local small businesses.” The concept is spelled out on Cohen’s newly launched website, queensfuture.com.
The announcement comes after years of discussion surrounding proposed development in the area, and, in the last year, talk of Cohen’s building a casino at Willets Point.
In November, Mayor Adams announced that some of Willets Point, the land to the east of Citi Field, will be home to a new soccer stadium for the New York City Football Club, in addition to 2,400 units of affordable housing, 1,100 of which, along with a 650-seat school, was already in the works.
Cohen’s bid for a casino comes as the moratorium on the issuance of New York’s three downstate commercial casino licenses nears its end. City and state lobbying records indicate that much of that push has been carried out by New Green Willets LLC, a company with significant ties to Cohen.
The copyright holder for queensfuture.com is listed as New Green Willets.
A spokesperson for Cohen did not dismiss the idea of a casino, noting a desire to add some form of year-round entertainment.
However, the 50 acres in question were previously dismissed as a viable location for a casino or any development, due to a 2017 decision by New York State Court of Appeals. After a push to build a shopping mall on the same land, the court ruled that development could not occur on that land because it is parkland, specifically, part of Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The Mets had been granted a lease for the site in 1961.
Asked about that obstacle, Cohen’s spokesperson said in a statement, “We are committed to creating a space that better serves the community and will take the necessary steps required to make a strategic vision for the area around Citi Field possible.”
The spokesperson noted that, should the project proceed, Cohen would seek to expand the permitted use of the land in order to move ahead, and that doing so would be a legislative rather than a legal matter. He also said it does not bypass any required city permits.
The 2017 decision does say that “the legislature remains free to alienate all or part of the parkland for whatever purposes it sees fit, but it must do so through direct and specific legislation that expressly confers the desired alienation.”
Cohen emphasized the need for community engagement in his press release.
“For months, we have been listening to the local community who keeps telling us there is more they want from the area. Everyone agrees that the status quo isn’t acceptable,” Cohen said in a statement. “We are committed to putting forward a vision for the area that will create a shared space that people not only want to come to and enjoy, but can be proud of.”
Development in the area has not always been welcomed by members of the community, both due to the work itself and a lack of transparency surrounding it. The Chronicle reported in October that several area civic leaders, all of whom took part in a Request for Information on the possibility of a casino in Northeast Queens, denouncing the idea, sent a letter to Gov. Hochul demanding that the state Gaming Commission issue a report on the findings of the RFI, as it was legally required to have done by June 10.
Among those civic groups who participated in the RFI last year was the Queens Civic Congress. Warren Schreiber, who has since become the umbrella organization’s president, said its objection to a casino was largely due to the site being parkland, though he was aware that the alienation agreement could be amended. Ultimately, his priority is that the space be used for “something that’s really going to benefit the community.”
Schreiber was glad to see that the public will have a chance to weigh in on what that might be.
“The workshops, that’s always a good thing — people go in, they can voice their concerns,” he said. “But it’s only a good thing if both sides listen to each other. And that means that the New York Mets — they have to listen to the to the public. So if they are sincerely committed to that, I think that’s wonderful.”
But were the 50-acre parking lot developed, where would Mets fans — many of whom drive along the Van Wyck Expressway or the Grand Central Parkway to get to Citi Field — park?
The same spokesperson for Cohen said that improving transportation around Citi Field would be a significant piece of the project.
Relatedly, the Mets announced Monday afternoon that LJ Nassivera has been appointed vice president of transportation services. In that role, Nassivera — a longtime employee at an engineering and planning firm that has worked with the city’s Department of Transportation, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and more — will “collaborate with internal and external groups to identify and implement new programs for an improved fan experience with a focus on increasing mass transit usage,” the Mets said in a press release.
The Jan. 7 session will occur in staggered, small groups; members of the public do not all need to come at once. Those interested in attending are asked to sign up at queensfuture.com.
