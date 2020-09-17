The owners of the New York Mets have reached an agreement to sell the club to hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen.
“The Sterling Partners have signed an agreement with Steven Cohen pursuant to which Mr. Cohen would purchase the New York Mets,” the club said on its Twitter account Monday afternoon.
“I am excited to have reached an agreement with the Wilpon and Katz families to purchase the New York Mets,” Cohen said in the team’s statement.
The price is in excess of $2.4 billion, the highest ever paid for a sports franchise — for which Cohen will obtain a 95 percent stake in the team from Fred and Jeff Wilpon and Saul Katz.
The deal does not include SNY, the team’s lucrative cable television network. The Wilpons’ reluctance to include SNY, which is short for SportsNet New York, in any sale is believed to have turned off some potential bidders.
Others who have been linked to the bidding in recent months include Queens native and loyal Mets fan Mike Repole, who is the founder of Bodyarmor; and a group fronted by entertainer Jennifer Lopez and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.
The sale is contingent on the approval of the other owners. The vote will take place in November. Cohen will need 23 yes votes.
While Mets fans would be happy if the deep-pocketed financier is more willing to go toe-to-toe with the Yankees and others for high-priced talent than the Wilpons have been.
A possible hurdle that has been brought up repeatedly since the team was put up for sale is that Cohen’s company back in 2013 paid $1.8 billion in fines and forfeiture for an insider trading charge. He was not personally charged.
But Cohen also is known to Major League Baseball, as he already is a minority owner of the club. He had reached an agreement in principle to purchase the team earlier this year. He pulled out back in February when the Wilpons reportedly wanted to maintain control of the team for a further five years.
