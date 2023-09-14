Coco Gauff was the only American to raise a trophy at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships, winning the Women’s Singles Final in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturday.
The teen sensation reigned victorious on Sept. 9 over her Belarusian opponent, Aryna Sabalenka, who was ranked No. 1 in the world as of Monday.
Gauff’s three-set 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over the Eastern European was a historic victory for the 19-year-old, who is the first teen from the United States to earn a trophy at the games since Serena Williams (1999), her idol whom she beat at Wimbledon in 2019, her first appearance at a major.
This is Gauff’s second major final for the year, the other being the 2022 French Open final, which she lost to former No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who was defeated by Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the fourth round.
The new US Open champion trounced Ostapenko in two sets on Sept. 5 during the quarterfinals.
Ahead of accepting her Grand Slam trophy, Gauff, the first American to win in the United States since Sloane Stephens in 2017, asked for the microphone from ESPN commentator and retired tennis pro Mary Jo Fernández to thank her parents and team and to call out her haters.
“Thank you first to my parents,” Gauff said. “It was the first time I’ve ever saw my dad cry ... Everyone in that box right there, thank you so much. I did not know you were coming.”
When Gauff scored her game-winning shot, she ran into the stadium to hug her father to “This Girl is on Fire” by Alicia Keys.
“This was a surprise to see you there ... Thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me ... To those who thought they were putting water on my fire, you were really adding gas to it.”
She also thanked tennis icon Billie Jean King when she received her prize money of $3 million because of the legendary player’s work 50 years ago to make the US Open the first major to pay men and women equally.
“Thank you, Billie, for fighting for this,” she said with a huge smile. After receiving her trophy from King confetti burst into the air as Sia’s song “Unstoppable” played throughout Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Celebrities who attended the game included Alexandra Daddario, Amanda Seyfried, Diane Keaton, Charlize Theron, Ellen Pompeo, Laverne Cox, Lil Uzi Vert, Madelyn Cline, Mariska Hargitay, Nicole Kidman, Rachel Brosnahan, Spike Lee and Quinta Brunson.
Other tennis superstars like Andy Roddick, John McEnroe, Maria Sharapova and Martina Navratilova were also in the crowd.
Ahead of the game, there was a Tony Bennett tribute from students of the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, the Astoria institution that he named after his friend.
The teens sang a medley of Sinatra songs: “Fly Me to the Moon,” “The Best is Yet to Come,” and “Cheek to Cheek.”
Cécile McLorin Salvant, a jazz singer, sang “America the Beautiful.”
