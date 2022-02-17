More than 25 volunteers gathered at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Feb. 5 and distributed fliers with links to free resources to help cab drivers and rideshare operators respond to attacks throughout the city.
The pamphlets with resources from 10 organizations in more than 12 languages were given out at JFK as a response to an alleged assault of a Sikh driver who was attacked at the airport, according to The Sikh Coalition.
“On the morning of Jan. 3, a Sikh taxi driver was attacked and berated at JFK Airport,” Nikki Singh, The Sikh Coalition senior policy and advocacy manager, said. “Another car had blocked in Mr. Singh’s taxi when he picked up a customer.”
The victim, who wishes not to use his full name, had stepped partially out of his car to ask the other driver to move, according to the coalition’s advocacy manager.
“The other driver then attempted to hit Mr. Singh with his car door and then began berating him and then repeatedly hitting our client in the head, chest and arm causing our client’s turban to become unraveled and fall off.”
During the alleged assault, the attacker used derogatory words and called the victim “turban people” and shouted that he “should go back to his country,” according to the senior policy manager.
Mohamed Hassanain, 21, was arrested and charged with a hate crime for the alleged attack on Jan. 13 at JFK Terminal 4 by the Port Authority police.
On the day in question, the defendant said he came to the airport to pick up his girlfriend and that the victim cursed at him, according to a criminal complaint from the DA’s Office.
“I threw a punch and cursed at him,” Hassanain said, according to the complaint.
Hassanain later identified himself in a video punching Mr. Singh, the complaint says. The victim said that during the verbal dispute, the defendant punched him in the face and body several times, causing him pain in the chest and arms.
Singh was later sent to an area hospital.
“He was charged with assault in the third degree as a hate crime,” said Singh, the policy manager, “and aggravated harassment in the second degree.”
Anti-Sikh hate crimes increased by 82 percent from 49 to 89 from 2019 to 2020, according to statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation compiled by The Sikh Coalition.
There were nine religiously motivated hate crimes across the city in 2021 and 12 in 2020, according to the NYPD. Those numbers were not broken down by religion.
“So this incident was part of the reason that we wanted to share resources on hate crime prevention and response with taxi and rideshare drivers,” Singh of the coalition said. “We know that taxi and rideshare drivers are particularly vulnerable to experiencing hate crimes.”
If interested in requesting resources fill out a form at sikhcoalition.org/get-involved/request-resources/ and then email it to resources@sikhcoalition.org.
In addition to the sevadaars — volunteers — The Sikh Coalition thanked several community partners like the Arab American Association of New York, the Asian American Federation, CAIR of New York, the Korean American Family Service Center and the Muslim Community Network New York, to name a few, for sharing resources on anti-hate crime prevention and response.
