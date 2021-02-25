A coalition of activists sued the Department of City Planning in June in an effort to halt the Special Flushing Waterfront District development, but the plan was approved by the City Council in December anyway.
Now, the activists are adding the Council to its lawsuit.
“Elected officials of City Council, especially Peter Koo of District 20 and members of the Land Use Committee, should have worked in the best interests of their communities when it became obvious how SFWD failed to meet basic standards of public input and environmental review,” said John Park, the executive director at the MinKwon Center, one of the leading opposers of the 29-acre Downtown Flushing development plan.
“Instead, they operated with the same lack of accountability as the developers who rammed through their lucrative proposal during a global pandemic and one of the worst recessions our City has seen in decades. We will not accept or normalize a City government that has prioritized an illegal playground for the wealthy over the extreme hardship of our communities.”
The suit was filed against Mayor de Blasio and the DCP in June for allowing the private developers FWRA LLC, to proceed through the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure without conducting an environmental impact statement. FWRA instead opted for a less-thorough environmental assessment, which the coalition described as “slight-of-hand.”
The Article 78 lawsuit alleges that without an EIS, the City Council was unable to understand the effects the development would inflict on the environment and community. Project adversaries argue that the plan will add about 4,000 new residents to the congested area without addressing its effects on already overcrowded school, hospital and transit systems, issues the EIS would shine a light on. The omission, the suit argues, renders the 39-5 Council vote illegitimate.
“Flushing is a neighborhood under siege,” the Feb. 12 amended petition begins. It was filed by TakeRoot Justice, a nonprofit legal services provider that supports grassroots groups, on behalf of MinKwon, the Chhaya Community Development Corporation and the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce, organizations which also make up the Flushing for Equitable Development and Urban Planning coalition, as well as local activist Robert LoScalzo.
“The Mayor and City Council not only pushed through a defective luxury development that will exacerbate displacement in our working-class immigrant community, but intentionally violated City and State law by denying our community a comprehensive environmental review,” said John Choe, executive director of the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce.
A construction timeline for the development, which would lie between 40th Road to the south, College Point Boulevard to the east, 36th Avenue to the north and Flushing Creek to the west, has not yet been established, a FWRA spokesperson told the Chronicle.
The FWRA and Koo could not be reached for comment. City Council Zoning and Franchises Subcommittee Chairperson Francisco Moya (D-Corona), who oversaw the application, declined to comment.
