A Queens court has issued a temporary stay against plans to install two Citi Bike racks outside a Maspeth co-op complex.
Ridgewood Associates, Inc., is the corporation, with 372 units. Citi Bike and the city’s Department of Transportation are planning to install nearly 60 racks throughout Community District 5.
The co-op has filed for an Article 78 hearing, which in New York City is the official channel for challenging a decision by a city agency.
The respondents are the DOT, Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and Lyft, which runs the Citi Bike program.
The two racks that allegedly would impact the co-ops would go in front of 62-15 53 Ave. and 52-50 65 Place.
The placement plans have been controversial since the city made them public last March, though the DOT and the Mayor’s Office recently agreed to pause installations in order to solicit more input after a meeting set up by Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth).
Attorney Abbey Goldstein of the Forest Hills firm Goldstein & Greenlaw represents the co-op. In an interview on Tuesday, he told the Chronicle that the stay is in place at least until a hearing scheduled for Feb. 8.
“We felt we had no alternative when the city would not engage with us to even discuss the other options that we have,” Goldstein told the Chronicle on Tuesday. “Our aim is not to prevent installation of the bike racks or to impede the Citi program, but to place them in a more appropriate location than they currently intend.”
The complaint states that the planned location “substantially burdens” the residential area, and that residents of the co-op would be harmed if the intended placements go through.
The petition claims, as alluded to by Goldstein, that the present plan “unfairly burdened the residents of the area for no reason, when perfectly adequate alternative locations in the immediate vicinity were and are available.”
The latter assertion is similar to those shared by Holden, business and civic leaders elsewhere the district. They have focused on the potential loss of parking spaces when racks are placed in the street. They have offered the DOT counterproposals that they say would allow minimal parking loss by moving some racks to nearby sidewalks or in different street spaces nearby.
The complaint accuses the city of not doing a proper environmental impact study, using a definition quoted in state legal precedent as “existing pattern of concentration, distribution, or growth, and existing community or neighborhood character. This requires an agency to consider whether its action may have a socioeconomic impact.”
The complaint also said the siting was arbitrary and capricious because of “DOT’s failure to consider the impact of the location ... on nearby residents dependent on curbside pickup, its refusal to consider reasonable available alternative locations and failure to provide petitioner with an opportunity to be heard ...”
The city’s Law Department said that the complaint applies only to the two cited stations, and that work on the other stations is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.