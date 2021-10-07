The Glen Oaks Village Co-op made an usual, but nonetheless generous donation to the Queens County Farm Museum last week: a tractor.
The largest garden cooperative residential housing development in the borough officially bestowed the machinery to the Queens Farm Oct. 1.
“We always look at them as being a large resource,” said President Bob Friedrich. “I tell my residents it’s the only place in New York City where you can see goats, chickens and steer from your window. You really can’t see that anywhere else. It’s a great place ... That being said, we’re big fans of the farm.”
Friedrich said the board of directors unanimously voted to donate the tractor rather than sell it. The machine is estimated to be worth $20,000, but Friedrich said the value would be worth much more to the farm, who would use it every day.
The directors placed a tiny plaque on the green tractor denoting the donation and the year, and rolled it across the street to the Queens Farm.
But why did a city apartment complex have a tractor?
“We thought it would work well with snow removal and heavier tasks, but it’s really an agricultural tractor that works better with hay,” Friedrich explained. “We have a lot of machinery here that does all that, so rather than have it sitting around, we felt the farm could use it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.