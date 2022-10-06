Three Queens City Councilmembers — Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria), Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) and Julie Won (D-Long Island City) — are co-sponsoring a bill calling for the abolition of the NYPD’s Criminal Group Database, which allows the department to track those with perceived gang affiliations.
Should the bill become law, it would require the destruction of all records currently in the database and prohibit the creation of any future files with the “same or substantially similar features.”
Eleven other members of the Council are sponsoring the bill with the Queens councilmembers.
Cabán says the database serves merely as a means of intimidation.
“In my years as a public defender, I saw firsthand how prosecutors weaponize this database to coerce false confessions and criminalize our youth,” she said in a statement. “Kids on this list for as little as wearing the wrong colors in the wrong place are threatened with gang conspiracy charges, and more. There’s no way to find out if you’ve been placed on the list, and no way to appeal to the authorities to be removed from it. We must eliminate the gang database and prevent the creation of a replacement.”
“It does nothing to reduce violence and plenty to intensify the horrors of the criminal punishment system,” she added.
The councilwoman says the database disproportionately targets and criminalizes Black and brown youth, and says the focus for young people should be redirected to mental, physical and financial care.
Krishnan takes issue with the means by which the list is formed.
“Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe. Gang violence is a serious threat to our public safety,” he said in a statement. “We must utilize proven strategies that focus on crime prevention and due process. This database targets innocent people which makes it ineffective and counterproductive. The police department should focus on actual criminal activity, not arbitrarily profiling young people of color.”
Joe Giacalone, a former NYPD sergeant and current adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, asks the councilmembers to come forward with ideas rather than lambasting what he sees as an integral tool in policing.
“If they have solutions or better ideas, then they should share them to make policing better,” he said. “Isn’t that what reform is supposed to be?”
The bill follows Cabán’s agenda of limiting reliance on police. Last week, she and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria) shared a flier with businesses detailing resources to call other than police in case of emergencies.
On Tuesday, Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa visited businesses along Ditmars Boulevard, handing out his own fliers that urged business owners to call the police in case of emergency.
“We got a very strong response,” he told the Chronicle. “People were like, ‘yeah, of course we’re going to call 911. We’re not calling 311, that’s crazy.’”
The flier reads, “Always, always, always call the NYPD!” in case of a conflict that appears to be escalating, someone experiencing a mental health crisis or someone experiencing a drug overdose. Sliwa says he will continue to visit businesses in the area, specifically along Ditmars Boulevard and Steinway Street, throughout the week.
“I can tell you: The advice she’s giving will jeopardize people,” he said. “Spill a soda on yourself, distract a person and say, ‘Hey, didn’t I go to high school with you?’ I mean, that’s dumber than dumb.”
UPDATE
This article was updated to include the full statement provided by Councilman Shekar Krishnan, rather than a partial one, at his office's request.
