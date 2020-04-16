City Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) nearly became a robbery victim in his own Downtown Flushing building Thursday night, but thwarted the perpetrators before they could complete the crime.
Koo returned to the lobby of his 41st Avenue and Main Street apartment at around 8:45 p.m. after an evening walk when three masked men followed him inside, one of whom struck him on the back of the head. According to a criminal complaint, the assailants demanded money and told Koo they had a firearm. Koo refused their demands and attempted to call 911, which prompted a struggle for his phone. Following Koo’s screams, the unsuccessful assailants fled on foot down 41st Avenue.
Shortly after the incident, the same perpetrators approached a 31-year-old man who was sitting on a bench in the vicinity of Maple Avenue and Kissena Boulevard just a few blocks away, according to police. They told the victim they had a firearm and displayed an unknown object against his head, demanding money. The attackers threw their victim to the ground after he stated he didn’t have any money, kicked and punched him, went through his pockets, took his cell phone and fled.
Two of the three alleged assailants were apprehended by 109th Precinct officers. Both are 16 years old and were charged with attempted robbery and attempted assault in Koo’s attack, though one of the individuals racked up an additional menacing charge. They were also charged with robbery 1, robbery 2, menacing, assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the attack on the 31-year-old victim.
“I’d like to offer my sincerest gratitude to the 109th Police Precinct for their swift action in apprehending two of my attackers last night,” Koo said in a prepared statement following the attack. “While it was a frightening encounter, I maintained my composure to the best of my ability and contacted police immediately with the descriptions and the direction they were heading. For this reason, authorities were able to track them down in a short time. I remind our community that during these uncertain times, we must all continue to stay aware of our surroundings and take precautions against those who are looking to take advantage of our incapacitated society.”
In his statement, Koo acknowledged that he did not believe the attack was racially motivated, but noted that racist attacks against Asian-American communities in the city have increased since the beginning of the pandemic.
“It is important that our law enforcement continues to receive support so that they have the resources they need to protect our communities,” he said.
