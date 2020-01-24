Close but no cigar the story for St. John’s

Mike Anderson was hired as head basketball coach at St. John’s in April, making him a veteran on the Queens sports scene given Carlos Beltran and the Mets mutually parted ways 77 days after his hire because of Beltran’s involvement in the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme during the 2017 season.

Anderson, who has taken three schools to the NCAA Tournament, has used a deeper rotation than most teams use because of the high-energy up-tempo of the Red Storm.

As losses have piled up early in Big East play, the coach is keeping his team together. After an 82-79 loss to Seton Hall, Mustapha Heron was asked by a reporter about his frustration level after not getting the ball late in the game. Heron said he trusts his teammates and doesn’t have to have the ball every possession.

Then Anderson stepped in.

“That’s how guys become individual,” he said. “I mean, when you talk like that, there. To me, the question didn’t make any sense. I mean, he trusts his teammates and so, guess what? They must’ve did a good job of guarding him, maybe, when it went down to the wire.”

It’s been a tough stretch for the Johnnies, who are in last place in the conference with six losses in seven games. Four of the six losses have been by single-digits. The team has lost all four of its Big East road games.

The last two losses showed the difference between a team having a go-to scorer and a team that didn’t. Seton Hall’s Myles Powell broke the Johnnies’ hearts with 29 points and Marquette’s Markus Howard scored 32.

“We thought we did a pretty good job early on but he had 19 points at halftime,” Anderson said of Howard.

Of course, last year’s leading scorer, Shamorie Ponds, is now in the pros. And Justin Simon, who kept Howard in check in two wins over Marquette last season, is gone as well.

A major problem for St. John’s is its shooting. The team is shooting 41 percent, second-worst in the conference. From three-point range the team is last in the Big East.

Free-throw disparity has also plagued the Red Storm. A five-point loss to Providence saw the Friars make 17 free throws to St. John’s eight. And Seton Hall made 22 to the Red Storm’s nine in a three-point game.

“We had a couple of turnovers late in the second half and then we missed free throws,” Heron said after the loss. “We always talk about turnovers and free throws being the telltale of all of our games, so that’s what we’ve got to work on.”

After the Providence game, Anderson said, “we had missed opportunities to take advantage of the momentum.”

It seems like that could’ve been said after more than one game, including Tuesday night’s loss to Marquette, when St. John’s cut a 14-point lead down to two but couldn’t come back.

This isn’t the same as Chris Mullin’s first season as coach, when virtually every player was gone from the previous season’s tournament team and St. John’s went 1-17 in Big East play, often losing by a wide margin.

With their aggressive play and the ability to force opponents into turnovers, this Red Storm team should pick up a few more wins before the season is over, even if they finish near the bottom of the conference.