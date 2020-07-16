Tens of thousands of people in theory could be facing eviction proceedings beginning in August as courts continue to open up and a state-imposed moratorium on evictions expires on Aug. 20.
And all eyes now are on the U.S. Senate, which will be returning from its July 4 recess on Monday. By the end of the month the chamber is expected to take up another federal stimulus relief package, following the House-approved Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions or HEROES Act, which contains financial relief for tenants and landlords.
Elected officials and advocates for renters and property owners told the Chronicle this week that Congress is the best hope for keeping tenants in their homes while helping landlords keep current on their mortgages and other bills.
But on Monday afternoon Gov. Cuomo announced a COVID Rent Relief Program which should be at least a stopgap measure until the Senate acts.
“Since day one we made it clear that no New Yorkers should be thrown on the streets because of hardships caused by this pandemic,” Cuomo said. “It’s critically important that people are able to stay safely in their homes as we progress through our data-driven, phased reopening, and the COVID Rent Relief Program reinforces that commitment with direct assistance to those in the greatest need.”
Eligible low-income households can benefit from a one-time rental subsidy that is paid directly to landlords and other housing providers. Tenants are not required to repay the money. Information on applying for the assistance is available online at hcr.ny.gov/RRP.
Under the existing state eviction moratorium, landlords cannot evict renters who have been unable to pay rent because of COVID-19-related economic hardship. It does not cancel rent, and the landlords will eventually be able to recoup what is owed.
Sateesh Nori, attorney in charge for the Queens neighborhood office of The Legal Aid Society, said he is anticipating a flood of eviction proceedings to begin as the moratorium expires. But he said that is not even the first danger.
“Eviction cases that were started before COVID restrictions in March can be continued after Aug. 5,” Nori said in a telephone interview. “What’s up in the air with that is if marshals can start showing up on Aug. 6 or if they will have to serve a tenant and then give them the traditional 14 days.”
He said the society also is getting between 20 and 30 calls per day from renters who are fearful for the future without a moratorium. The uncertainty, he said, is the most troublesome aspect.
“It’s like the two-minute warning in a football game,” he said. “Right now we’re on a pause. Something is going to happen very soon, but we don’t know what.”
Nori also said congressional action is needed to prevent a massive increase in homlessness across the country.
“There are 40 million renters in this country,” he said. Nori added that mass numbers of evictions would greatly increase the possibility of COVID-19 exposure among residents, movers, maintenance personnel and others.
“When does [COVID] end?” he asked.
Richard St. Paul, executive director of the New York City Small Homeowners Association, said his members — with mortgages to pay — also would like Congress to act quickly. Just as some tenants can’t afford to pay their rent at the moment, many small landlords who depend on the payments to make a living and to pay the mortgages on their buildings are, by extension, losing income.
St. Paul also said it is vital for Washington to act before the state’s mandated mortgage forbearance regulations expire.
“What we need [in a federal bill] is money that will help landlords,” St. Paul said. “The first bailout had PPP — the Payroll Protection Plan. We need an RPP, a rent protection program.”
St. Paul said he would like to see a program that would provide the money directly to the renters who then pay it directly to the landlords, who can then pay their creditors and vendors.
“A lot of small landlords don’t have employees, so they weren’t eligible for PPP,” he said.
U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) told the Chronicle this week that the HEROES Act contains $110 billion in rental assistance designed to protect tenants and keep landlords whole.
He thinks a number of factors could make the Republican-controlled Senate more amenable to compromise than in the first few relief packages.
“COVID-19 is no longer a red state-blue state issue,” Meeks said. “It is affecting the South, the Midwest, the Southwest. It doesn’t discriminate.”
Meeks also said that time will be fleeting between Monday and the start of the traditional August recess.
“In don’t think Republican senators will want to go home to the voters in August without a deal in place,” he said.
A spokeswoman for U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said the senator supports the HEROES Act, which would suspend evictions through next March along with providing funding.
She also said Gillibrand is one of the original co-sponsors of the Emergency Rental Assistance and Rental Market Stabilization Act of 2000 introduced by Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) to support both renters and landlord.
