Leaders of the Success Academy charter school network are urging state and city officials to lift the cap on charter schools and prioritize support for them before next month with the hopes of bringing more to Queens.
“We have a limited window in which we can lift the cap on opportunity,” said Success Academy founder Eva Moskowitz in an interview last Thursday with members of the editorial team at the Chronicle.
“And that window is very fast approaching. So ... if it doesn’t get into what’s called the ‘big ugly,’ it gets much harder to do,” said Moskowitz, referring to getting the lifting of the charter school cap included in Gov. Hochul’s $216 billion 2023 Executive Budget.
Moskowitz said that her organization has been pressing Hochul to lift the cap and urging Mayor Adams to prioritize it as well.
She is asking for eight new charter schools in New York City and said up to three of them are proposed for Queens.
If the schools are not sited by early March, she said, they will not be able to open in the upcoming school year.
She said there is demand for the schools across Queens and that she visited a space to co-locate with an existing school in Far Rockaway but that demand could extend to Southeast Queens, Jackson Heights and Corona, too.
Moskowitz cited pandemic learning losses, declines in public school enrollment and the success and efficiency of charter schools as some reasons to support the system.
“Covid has really set back an educational system that was hemorrhaging and suffering before all this, and I am worried about a generation of students never to make up those learning losses if we don’t do something quickly,” said Moskowitz.
About three quarters of the city’s public schools had a drop in enrollment in the past year, according to state data. The drop was especially steep among low-income students whose enrollment fell almost 7 percent. Among demographic groups, enrollment for both Black and white students fell by over 7 percent each, Chalkbeat reported.
There are reportedly tens of thousands of empty seats in some schools, exacerbated by the drop in enrollment, while other schools remain overcrowded.
“Charters are serving the least advantaged students,” said Moskowitz. “Our students are 96 percent Black and brown. The vast majority live under the poverty line. Sixteen percent have special needs. Nine percent are homeless.”
She noted that, although Los Angeles has the largest charter school sector in the country, New York City has the highest-performing.
“You would think the highest-performing sector in the country would warrant the freedom to meet the real demand of real parents to get their kid great free public education,” she said.
Under Hochul’s proposed budget, there would be a $1.6 billion increase in Foundation Aid, which goes to districts. That would increase school spending to more than $31 billion and New York City could receive more than $12 billion. Charter schools would receive a 4.7 percent increase in funding per student, totaling $17,633 per student, up from $16,844.
As of 2021, spending on public school students in the city was more than $28,000 per pupil.
“We educate kids for a longer day and a longer school year, such that at Success, our kids have an additional three years by the time they graduate from high school,” said Moskowitz.
“But we don’t receive any of those funds to do that. So charters are a square deal for the city in every direction — better results for less money and more efficacy.”
Despite the slight increase in proposed funding, Hochul has wavered on supporting charter schools, which many believe is due to the support she receives from teachers unions, which are anti-charter.
In a Feb. 1 story in the New York Post, the governor said she had spoken with charter school leaders and said, “I know what they do is important but I also recognize there has to be a desire from the legislature to accomplish this as well.”
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), chair of the committee on New York City schools, recently introduced a bill that would remove the State University of New York as one of the state’s two charter school authorizers, which Moskowitz said would make it more difficult for them to open.
“There wouldn’t be this beacon of excellence in the city of New York if John Liu’s bill became a reality,” said Moskowitz, noting that the state Education Department rejected 46 out of 47 of her schools in the past. “I am worried about the politics,” she added.
