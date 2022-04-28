Thirty-four climate activists demonstrated at The New York Times’ printing facility in College Point for six and a half hours early last Friday morning in an attempt to halt the paper’s deliveries on Earth Day, as they believe the Times’ coverage of the climate crisis does not go far enough.
They succeeded in disrupting deliveries of The Times and at least two other papers.
“Like you can see with the movie, ‘Don’t Look Up,’ when it comes to the climate emergency in general, corporate media is not reporting on the climate emergency at the scale that it needs to be,” a spokesperson for the group Extinction Rebellion, Mun Chong, told the Chronicle.
The plant houses several other major papers, including The Wall Street Journal and USA Today. Though a press release from Extinction Rebellion suggests that the group meant to implicate those two papers, as well, Chong said that The Times is the activists’ main target.
“Despite what they report in their news — which is very clearly that the fossil fuel industry has been engaged in outright denialism, or actually impeding real climate action within government because of their lobbying — despite knowing all of this, The New York Times still actually has fossil fuel clients,” she explained. “And they don’t necessarily — through advertising — try to sell us a product. But it’s selling us the idea that it’s the fossil fuel companies that are going to be helping us to transition to a sustainable future.”
Asked why the activists (at least two of whom are from Queens, hailing from Astoria and Forest Hills) chose to demonstrate outside the facility rather than outside the Times building in Manhattan, Chong said they aimed to economically disrupt the paper’s operations.
And that they did: Stores did not receive the paper and some Times subscribers received emails later that morning saying their copies would not be delivered until Saturday, due to a “transportation problem.”
Although the press release from Extinction Rebellion notes that the group intended only to target The Times, The Journal and USA Today, other papers that print at the facility, such as the New York Post, were also affected.
The Post also emailed print subscribers Friday saying papers would arrive Saturday, and was more specific than the Times as to why.
“As you may have seen in the news, last night there was a large protest outside of the printing plant where your paper is printed,” the email says. “The protesters blocked our drivers from leaving the facility, so we couldn’t get to you this morning.”
Sarah Kleinhandler, vice president of marketing and execution for the Post, added, “We are disappointed by the situation, but appreciate how understanding our readers are in this situation that was out of our control.”
A Times spokesperson told the Post, “While we fully support this group’s right to express their point of view, even when we disagree with it as it relates to our coverage, disrupting our business operations and depriving people of critical information is not acceptable.”
According to Chong, 15 people were arrested by the New York Police Department and others received tickets. The NYPD press office, on the other hand, said that 19 summonses were issued and that 13 were arrested and charged with obstructing governmental administration, trespassing and disorderly conduct. None of those arrested are from Queens; the group includes residents of New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Arizona and California.
