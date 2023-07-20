Things seem to be back to normal at the Bowne Park pond.
Just days after the Chronicle reported that the pond had seen a significant algae buildup — which came within two months of the completion of an eight-year, $3.6 million project aimed at improving water quality — Flushing resident Anthony Szymanski found that conditions had improved dramatically.
The Department of Parks and Recreation told the Chronicle two weeks ago that a part needed to fix the pond’s fountain, which helps with aeration, was expected to arrive soon and could be mended the following week. The office of Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) confirmed Wednesday that the repairs have been made.
— Sophie Krichevsky
