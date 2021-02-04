The Department of Sanitation remains in overdrive, outdoor subway service was restored at 5 a.m. Tuesday and outdoor curbside dining has returned, as the city digs out of a weekend storm that dropped a foot to a foot and a half of snow on the borough.
Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station at Upton, LI, said totals at John F. Kennedy International Airport came in at 12.6 inches, while LaGuardia had 13.3. Both were way behind Bellerose with 18.5 and Jackson Heights at 18.
“It was a pretty healthy snowfall [for the region] in terms of historical context,” Ramunni said. “It made the top 20, which may not seem like much until you remember they’ve been keeping records since the 1860s. This was very significant.”
The cause was a low pressure system that is not uncommon for the area in winter.
“A classic Nor’easter,” he said.
He said the high winds dropped significantly overnight and that skies should be clearing by Thursday.
He did say there is a weather system that “we’re keeping an eye on” that could develop in the area by late Sunday into Monday.
The DSNY announced that alternate side of the street parking regulations have been suspended through Saturday, Feb. 6. The agency also said garbage collection will be taking a back seat until snow removal operations are more complete.
Schools were closed and Covid-19 vaccinations were suspended on Tuesday.
“But by Wednesday [Feb. 3] we expect everything to be back full strength,” Mayor de Blasio said Monday, according to a transcript of “Inside City Hall” with Errol Louis.
The city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene reminded those removing snow to not overdo it.
“Shovel slowly and take breaks often,” the agency said on Twitter. “If you are an older adult or have a disability and need snow shoveled, call @nyc311 and ask if volunteer snow removal services are available in your neighborhood.”
