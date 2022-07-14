Members of the East Coast Car Association brought their classic rides to The Shops at Atlas Mall in Glendale on July 12.
Above left, Fred Clever of Middle Village shows his 2000 Corvette to a small group of admirers.
At center, a classic Buick Skylark convertible sits not far from a Packard and a classic Volkswagen Beetle.
At top right, James Antongiovanni of South Ozone Park sits behind the wheel of another Buick of a somewhat older vintage, from 1930.
At right, Robert Tompkins of Bayside displays his award-winning 1970 Lincoln Continental Mark III.
The ECCA will be in Whitestone this weekend, July 17; and back at Atlas on Aug. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.